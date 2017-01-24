The New York Knicks bounced back from two tough home losses against the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns by beating the Indiana Pacers on the road on Monday night.

They lost last-minute leads in three of their previous four games, so when the game came down to the final moments in Indiana, Knicks fans must've been fearing the worst.

However, after a late turnaround jumper by Carmelo Anthony put them ahead, Jeff Hornacek's men managed to hang on and finally win a close game. The win snapped a 12-game road losing streak to the Pacers.

Despite the win, Knicks center Joakim Noah has probably guaranteed himself a spot on this week's edition of 'Shaqtin a Fool' and he knew it.

The former Bulls big man shot one of the worst free throws you're ever likely to see as he completely missed the rim and came up with nothing but air.

The best part of the ugly miss was Noah's reaction as he immediately knew how bad it was and looked disgusted with himself.

The 31-year-old has been a decent free-throw shooter for most of his career with averages of 70 percent. That number has dropped significantly this year, however, to an awful 42.9 percent.

Of course, Twitter had a laugh at Noah's expense following his horribly failed attempt at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Unfortunately for the former All-Star, it will certainly go down as one of the worst free throws of all time, if not the worst.

Many will say that moment sums up the Knicks' season, but at least they got a W to gloss over that particular moment.