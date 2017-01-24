Warriors and Cavaliers stunned by Heat and Pelicans; Spurs see off Nets

Wizards (24-20) 109, Hornets (23-22) 99

John Wall (24/4/7) and Markieff Morris (23/8/2) led the scoring for the Wizards as they overcame Kemba Walker (21/2/5) and the Hornets. Nicolas Batum (4/7/6) failed to impact the scoring.

Spurs (35-9) 112, Nets (9-35) 86

Patty Mills (20/3/2) helped the Spurs to a comfortable road win over the struggling Nets as Kawhi Leonard was rested. The Nets were led by Isaiah Whitehead (19/1/3) off the bench.

Clippers (30-16) 115, Hawks (26-19) 105

Still struggling with injuries, the Clippers were inspired by a big night from Austin Rivers (27/4/6). Jamal Crawford (19/2/4) also made an impact off the bench. Kent Bazemore (25/3/2) had a team-high for the Hawks.

Warriors (38-7) 102, Heat (15-30) 105

Dion Waiters (33/5/4) had another game to remember as the Miami Heat stunned the Golden State Warriors. Hassan Whiteside (10/15/0) had a double-double. Stephen Curry (21/10/8) came close to a triple-double.

Kings (17-27) 109, Pistons (21-25) 104

DeMarcus Cousins (22/14/6) notched a double-double as the Kings saw off the Detroit Pistons at The Palace. Reggie Jackson (18/3/11) led the home team in scoring.

Rockets (34-14) 114, Bucks (21-23) 127

Giannis Antetokounmpo (31/7/3) and Jabari Parker (28/8/7) showed their devastating best as the Bucks got a big win over James Harden (26/9/12) and the Houston Rockets. Eric Gordon (9/2/3) struggled.

Cavaliers (30-13) 122, Pelicans (18-27) 124

A triple-double from LeBron James (26/10/12) and huge scoring night from Kyrie Irving (49/2/4) couldn't stop the Cavs losing a surprise road game to the Anthony Davis-less Pelicans. Terrence Jones (36/11/1) and Jrue Holiday (33/6/10) were massive for New Orleans.

Knicks (20-26) 109, Pacers (22-22) 103

Carmelo Anthony (26/5/2) and Derrick Rose (20/3/6) helped the Knicks to an important win over their conference rivals. Paul George (31/7/3) had a strong game.

Thunder (26-19) 97, Jazz (29-17) 95

Russell Westbrook (38/10/10) added another triple-double to his collection as the Thunder won a low-scoring game in Salt Lake City. Gordon Hayward (17/6/1) led the Jazz in scoring.