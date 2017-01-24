Yaya Toure is eyeing a new deal at Manchester City, with his current contract coming to an end in the summer.

Just a few months ago, the chances of the former Ivory Coast international receiving a new deal seemed dead in the water.

The 33-year-old saw his agent and boss, Pep Guardiola, locked in a war of words early in the season - leaving the former Barcelona midfielder in the wilderness at the Etihad.

However, since Toure apologised on his agent's behalf back in November, the midfielder has managed to impress at the heart of City's midfield for Guardiola, making a new deal possible.

The City star has been one of the club's stand-out performers since joining the club from Barcelona in 2010 - when he was sold by current boss Guardiola - and is a fans' favourite.

But with just months remaining on the Ivorian's current deal, it remains to be seen whether his successful seven years in east Manchester will be extended or become a memory of the past.

Toure, though, has refused to resign himself to leaving the Etihad, and for a possible big-money move to China - like so many players in their twilight years - and insists he wants to remain at City.

Toure looking to repay support

It won't be so much to work for Guardiola, though, who had wasted Toure's early months of the season, as it will be in order to repay the fans who have supported him through thick and thin.

The midfielder has won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and the FA Cup during his time at City, though he has also had to come through some tougher more challenge moments, also.

Rumours back in 2014 linked Toure with a move away from the club, after reportedly feeling disrespected by the club for not wishing him a happy birthday.

But while he denied any truth in the matter, he now wants to commit himself to the club beyond this summer - ignoring the advances from China.

"I've said before that I've been involved with a lot of clubs but, especially at City, I want to give something back to the fans." said Toure, as per Sky Sports.

"I'd like to continue to work hard for them, keep giving them entertainment, keep them happy - that's what I want.

"If I was tired, I'd say 'no more, move on', but I don't feel like that. I feel very, very good. I feel young."

Toure is ready to reject £430,000-a-week offers from China in favour of continuing to compete at the highest level, in what many consider to be the most competitive league in the world.

China move would anger Toure

And the 33-year-old admits he doesn't think a move across to Asia would do him any favours, apart from increasing his bank balance further.

"Yes, that's my idea. I always say that if I went to China I would end up feeling angry there," said Toure.

"Do you play football because you love football, or do you play because you want to make money? What's the purpose?

"Me, I just want to play football because I enjoy it, I love playing. I enjoy helping my team-mates, I enjoy playing against the big players and teams. I want to carry on in that way.

"Some people have the mentality that they want to do that, to try something different but, for me, my feeling is that I want to play more football."

Reports claim that Toure and his family are settled in Cheshire, and turning down a potential wage package of up to £22 million a year wouldn't be a problem for the Ivorian.

And with the midfielder making it clear he has no intentions of moving to China, Toure will hope he gets the opportunity to help City claim an elusive Champions League crown over the coming seasons.

