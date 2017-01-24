Anthony Martial's reaction to Mourinho dropping him for Stoke City game

Manchester United slumped to an underwhelming 1-1 draw against Stoke City on Saturday, with Wayne Rooney stealing headlines with his record-breaking last-minute strike.

Juan Mata's unfortunate own goal in the 19th minute gave the Potters a 1-0 lead and, try as they might, United were unable to find an equaliser.

That was until second half stoppage time. Rooney, down the left channel, whipped a superb free-kick past Lee Grant and into the top-right corner to rescue a point.

Article continues below

But while United's captain was rightly the talk of the town after his late heroics, one question remained: where on earth was Anthony Martial?

The Frenchman wasn't part of Jose Mourinho's 18-man matchday squad to face Stoke at the bet365 Stadium, raising further concerns over his situation at United.

Article continues below

Indeed, Martial has only been afforded nine out of a possible 22 Premier League starts this season, much to his frustration.

It has now been revealed how Martial, who has somewhat returned to form recently with goals against Middlesbrough and Reading, reacted to being dropped.

According to the Daily Mail, the 21-year-old was upset with Mourinho not only for not being picked, but because the Portuguese refused to give a reason.

Mourinho adopted the very same approach in his most recent press conference, where he was questioned on Martial's absence.

"Martial was not selected," he said bluntly.

Quite what the issue is - if any - remains unknown, but Mourinho has previously warned Martial that game time will be harder to come by under his reign.

Speaking after the Middlesbrough win on New Year's Eve, he said: "Anthony has to listen to me and not his agent. He has to listen to me. He has to listen to me in training every day, in every feedback I give to try to improve players."

And a few days earlier, Mourinho told SFR Sport: "I cannot give him four, five, six, seven matches in a row when I have other people on the sidelines waiting for a chance.

"I try to give him chances. In fact, I gave him good chances because I played him against Tottenham and Arsenal, in some big matches.

"It's taking a little bit of time but he's a great kid. He wants to improve. He's a good professional so I have no fears - I'm sure he will be there."

Is there something wrong? Only time will tell, it seems.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms