Zaza Pachulia says his hard foul on Russell Westbrook was "payback"

When the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder met for the second time last week, the narrative of the encounter was once again about former teammates Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant.

Once the game had ended, however, it was all about Westbrook and Zaza Pachulia. During the game, the Warriors center knocked the OKC star to the ground with a hard foul and stood over him in the aftermath, which earned him a flagrant foul.

Many people perceived this as Pachulia showing his allegiance to Durant and protecting his superstar teammate in his feud with Russ.

Zaza, though, has finally explained his reasons behind the foul on the Thunder point guard.

“I didn’t mention where everything started, and maybe that’s my fault not to make it clear that I didn’t start that conversation or incident on the court,” Pachulia said on KNBR’s “Murph & Mac.”

“He elbowed me right (before the) previous play before I gave him a hard foul. He elbowed me. He lost the ball and threw the elbow in my face. We went on the fast break, Steph (Curry) had the layup and here they come and that’s when I took the hard foul.

“So it was kind of payback from my side. Like I said, a lot of people didn’t know that. I didn’t talk about it. I think it’s fair for me to say now.”

The 32-year-old may think they're even after that altercation but Westbrook has already vowed to get some payback of his own, telling reporters after the game: "I’m gonna get his a-- back. Straight up.”

This adds more fuel to what is already a heated matchup due to KD's decision to jump ship from Oklahoma City to the Bay Area.

The All-Star small forward returns to his former team for the first time on 11 February for what will be an unmissable game.