Dele Alli has been in scintillating form in recent weeks.

The 20-year-old has scored eight goals in his last seven appearances for Tottenham and, as a result, is now being linked with a £50 million summer move to Real Madrid.

If Madrid are interested in signing the England international, nobody could blame them. Given his impressive performances over the past couple of seasons, it’s remarkable to think that Alli doesn’t turn 21 until April. Imagine how good he’ll be when he hits his peak between the ages of 26 and 29.

Article continues below

The former MK Dons starlet has already scored as many Premier League goals this season as he did throughout the entire 2015-16 campaign (10) and, at this rate, has a serious chance of adding the PFA’s Player of the Year award to the Young Player of the Year accolade he picked up eight months ago.

Any ambitious young player would be tempted by the prospect of joining arguably the world’s biggest football club - just ask Gareth Bale - but Alli has everything he could possibly want at White Hart Lane for the time being.

Article continues below

He’s playing a key role for a team that has a real chance of winning the Premier League title this season. He has a great relationship with his teammates and is playing under one of the world’s best coaches in Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs fan asks players: 'Will Dele go to Madrid?'

But that doesn’t mean Spurs fans aren’t worried about the prospect of Alli being lured away from north London, like Bale was three-and-a-half years ago.

Tottenham fans were given the opportunity to put some questions to a few of the players - including Alli - while the team flew to Spain for some warm weather training following Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Manchester City.

And one user asked the players: ‘Do you think Dele will go to Madrid?’

Eric Dier, Alli’s BFF, immediately chirped up with the best response: “What, on holiday?”

This made the Spurs players crack up laughing - and, yes, Alli saw the funny side too.

Video: Watch the funny moment here

You can watch the funny moment here…

Will Dele Alli end up at Real Madrid? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms