Russell Westbrook continued to rack up the numbers as he almost single-handedly guided the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 97-95 win over the Utah Jazz last night.

The superstar point guard notched his 22nd triple-double of the season after putting up 38 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and nailed the game-winning shot with just 1.4 seconds remaining.

It was the 59th triple-double of his career, which sees him move to fifth on the NBA's all-time list, level with Hall of Famer Larry Bird.

The 22 he has now posted this year also moves him into fifth for the most in a single season alongside Oscar Robertson (1964-65) and Wilt Chamberlain (1965-66). He is now 20 triple-doubles away from breaking Robertson's record of 41 in one campaign.

Westbrook is continuing to put up historic numbers whilst also leading the Thunder to wins - they now have a record of 26-19. Despite losing Kevin Durant, OKC is still in a good position to make the playoffs and the combination of the two sees Russ as one of the leading candidates for the MVP award.

The five-time All-Star was not selected as a starter for this year's showpiece in New Orleans last week, losing out to Stephen Curry and James Harden, but that clearly didn't affect his performance against the Jazz as he got back to doing what he does best.

The 28-year-old will be selected for his sixth All-Star appearance on Thursday but before that, Oklahoma City will travel to a slowly improving Pelicans team on Wednesday.