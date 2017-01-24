Tennis isn't particularly known for its heated rivalries, with many players only ever showing the slightest of frustration during the most testing times on the court (with the exception of John McEnroe and Nick Kyrgios perhaps).

However, Swiss tennis ace Stan Wawrinka and Frenchmen Jo-Wilfried Tsonga got into a heated exchange during their Australian Open quarter-final match in the early hours of this morning.

The duo exchanged verbal shots at each other during the changeover in Melbourne as they argued with each other in French.

Article continues below

Wawrinka questioned Tsonga on what he was looking for and asked the 31-year old: "Did I look at you once?", before the argument threatened to boil over.

Below you can see the full transcript from the exchange, as reported by Eurosport.

Article continues below

Wawrinka: "What did you say? It was you who looked at me and spoke to me. What are you looking for? Go ahead, it's good. Did I look at you once?"

Tsonga: "Of course."

Wawrinka: "When?"

Tsonga: "Right now."

Wawrinka: "You're looking at me! It's a tennis game, you have to calm down. It's a tennis game, relax a little."

Tsonga: "There's no worry."

Wawrinka: "Do your thing, I do my thing, and it'll be fine."

You can see the exchange in the video below.

Both men had just taken their seats after Wawrinka had clinched the first set tie-break when the argument ensued.

Wawrinka went on to beat Tsonga 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 6-2 to remain on track to win back-to-back Grand Slam titles.

The encounter between the pair in Melbourne was not the first time the two have shown a lack of love for each other.

Before the 2014 Davis Cup, Wawrinka criticised Tsonga before their singles encounter for talking too much prior to their match.

The Swiss fourth seed claimed at the time that the pair should "let their racquets do the talking".

When asked about the exchange with Wawrinka after his quarter-final defeat at the Open, Tsonga said: "Sometimes it happens. We can talk during the game. Nothing special, yeah.

"We just spoke about things that I think is only between him and me, and that's it."

Wawrinka now moves onto the semi-finals of the Australian Open where he will face fellow countryman and good friend Roger Federer as he looks to clinch the fourth major title of his career Down Under.

What did you think of Wawrinka and Tsonga's exchange? Can Wawrinka go all the way in Melbourne? Have YOUR say in the comments below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms