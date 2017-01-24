Never one to be far from controversy, Mario Balotelli once again made headlines following Nice's 1-1 draw away to Bastia last Friday.

Except on this occasion, it was the Italian on the receiving end of some vile abuse.

Both before and during Friday's game, Balotelli was subjected to racist chants by Bastia's fans at the Stade Armand Cesari, with some making monkey noises.

Clearly outraged by the treatment he received, the 26-year-old sent a strong message on Instagram after the game that also slammed French authorities.

Alongside a blank image, Balotelli wrote: "Yesterday the result against Bastia was right. We will work more and try to get our objective. The referee was good too.

"But I have a question for French people. Is it normal that Bastia supporters make monkey noises 'uh uh' for the whole game and no one [from] the 'commissions discipline' says [anything]?

"So is racism LEGAL in France? Or only in Bastia? Football is an amazing sport. Those people like Bastia supporters make it horrible! VERGOGNA DAVVERO. UNE VRAIE HONTE."

Footage has since emerged of the incident involving Balotelli and Bastia's supporters, as you can see in the video below.

BALOTELLI RACIALLY ABUSED

However, the controversy was far from over for Balotelli as he was confronted by Bastia's manager, Francois Ciccolini, in the players' tunnel after the game.

In the video below, the Italian striker can be seen muttering something to Ciccolini, who reacted angrily by launching a foul-mouthed rant.

"GO F*** YOURSELF"

As translated by Get French Football, Bastia's manager shouted: "Shut your mouth. You don't respect anything. Go f*** yourself.

"Do you think I am scared of you? Screw you. Go f*** yourself. Where do you think you are?"

It's not yet clear why the pair argued so aggressively, though there's nothing to suggest it had anything to do with the racial abuse Balotelli received.

