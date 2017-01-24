As England get ready for the start of the Six Nations next month, Eddie Jones' men have been given an unusual warning ahead of their opener against France at Twickenham.

England go into the competition on the back of a string of good results and will be hopeful of clinching the title in February.

However, the Three Lions' newly appointed vision coach has warned Jones and players of one thing which could hinder their chances.

Dr Sherylle Calder has returned as part of the England setup for the first time since Ed Woodward's 2003 World Cup triumph and has told the team that the use of mobile phones threatens their chances at the tournament, claiming that it is ruining their awareness.

“In the modern world, the ability of players to have good awareness is deteriorating by the nature of mobile phones,” she said.

“When you look at your phone you are losing awareness. You’re in the screen all the time, there are no eye movements happening, everything is pretty static.”

Calder is a highly-regarded expert, having previously worked with the England rugby World Cup winners in 2003, as well as with Ernie Els in golf, the Miami Dolphins in the NFL, and Valtteri Bottas in Formula One, and claims that the constant use of mobile devices is making the world lose the ability to communicate.

“We develop skills by climbing trees, walking on walls and falling off and learning - all those visual motor skills which people aren’t doing any more.

“Those instinctive natural skills are disappearing. We prepare the rest of the body to perform, but the eyes and the brain - the response and decision-making system - we just put by the side.”

The England squad are currently preparing in Portugal ahead of the Six Nations and Calder believes that the squad will reap the benefits from her suggestions regarding the use of mobiles before their opener against France.

“The earlier you see the more time you have to make a decision,” she said. “That’s a trainable skill.

“When your eyes, brain and hands are working effectively, your mental state is way better. Every player will definitely improve.”

England will be hopeful of making it back-to-back triumphs in the Six Nations as they continue to strive under Eddie Jones.

