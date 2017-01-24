Martin Odegaard's first proper Heerenveen match shows where his career's at

Real Madrid beat many of Europe’s biggest football clubs to secure Martin Odegaard’s signature back in January 2015.

After training with various teams, the exciting Stromgodset starlet - along with his father’s help - decided the Bernabeu would be the perfect destination to help fulfil his immense potential.

"It's a dream come true," the Norwegian playmaker, then 16, was quoted as saying by BBC Sport at the time. "It is a bit unreal that I'm here at the biggest club in the world. It's huge for me, an honour."

Madrid and their fans were just as excited after winning the battle for Odegaard, whose YouTube highlights made him look like a young Lionel Messi.

Left-footed, a little on the diminutive side, low centre of gravity and magnificent close control: Odegaard appeared to possess all the tools required to become a future superstar.

Difficult start to his Madrid career

However, it’s been a difficult first two-and-a-half years in the Spanish capital for the young Norway international.

He made his maiden senior appearance for Los Blancos on the final day of the 2014-15 campaign and didn’t play another game for the first team until last November.

Carlo Ancelotti later admitted that he didn’t want to play Odegaard against Getafe back in May 2015 and described the order from Florentino Perez as a “PR exercise”.

Since arriving at the Bernabeu, Odegaard has spent most of his time playing with Real Madrid Castilla, despite being under the impression that he’d be competing for a first-team place straight away.

But Odegaard, after turning 18 last month, now finds himself on loan at the Dutch side Heerenveen until the end of the season.

The attacking midfielder made his debut by coming on as an 89th-minute substitute against Den Haag earlier this month but didn’t have enough time to do anything of note.

Against PSV Eindhoven on Sunday, however, Odegaard was sent on for the final half-hour and we really got to see exactly where he’s at in his career.

Watch: Odegaard v PSV

The good

Odegaard showed plenty of intent whenever he picked up the ball and continued to find space for himself. He worked hard and produced a couple of nice dribbles.

One of his turns (1.45 in the video) was outstanding and even, whisper it quietly, Messi-esque.

The bad

Odegaard didn’t do anything *too* bad and it’s important to remember that he’s still trying to settle into a new team. Gelling with new teammates isn’t always easy.

Some of his passes went a little short but that can be put down to confidence and concentration.

Verdict

Despite the concerns that his career has stalled, Odegaard still looks a hugely promising talent.

It’ll be fascinating to see how his performances improve by playing week-in, week-out over the coming months.

