Long-time Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone was removed from his position yesterday after American giant Liberty Media completed their $8 billion (£6.4bn) takeover of the sport.

Ecclestone, who held his post for nearly 40 years, is still set to work with Formula One as an adviser to the board and has also been appointed chairman emeritus.

Following the news of his removal, Ecclestone refused to talk to BBC reporters, but did tell Germany's Auto Motor und Sport that he felt like he had been "forced out".

"I was dismissed. This is official. I no longer run the company. My position has been taken by Chase Carey." he said, before adding that he was also unaware of what his new job title actually meant.

Although the news of Ecclestone's removal came as a shock to many, the 86-year old has been increasingly criticised for not considering the long-term future of the sport in favour of quick lucrative gains.

Many former F1 drivers and pundits have raised concerns over where the sport is heading, with legend Sir Jackie Stewart even claiming that he felt the sport had become "boring".

Now, the recently retired Nico Rosberg has said that a change in the sport was "overdue" following Ecclestone's removal.

Rosberg shockingly retired after clinching his first world championship near the end of last year following a heated battle for the crown with teammate Lewis Hamilton, and he took to twitter to thank Ecclestone for his work, but stated that he felt the sport was in need of a change to make Formula One "awesome again".

Williams driver Felipe Massa also tweeted out his thanks to Ecclestone for all of his work.

Ecclestone said of his departure that he was "proud" of what he had done with the sport during his tenure as boss and stated that he was "pleased" that Liberty Media would be investing in the future of the sport.

He added that he was confident that his replacement, Liberty Media Chairman Chase Carey would "execute his role in a way that will benefit the sport."

