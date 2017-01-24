When the Chicago Bulls signed All-Star duo Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo in the summer and added them to a roster including Jimmy Butler, the latter dubbed the new trio as "the three alphas".

The main question surrounding the three players prior to this season was whether they could coexist on the same floor and make it work. Halfway through the campaign, the answer has to be no.

Rondo's issues with the coaching staff have seen him drop out of the starting lineup and head coach Fred Hoiberg even decided not to use him as part of the rotation for a number of games.

The team seems to have internal issues that is affecting their play on the court. The Bulls currently have a 22-23 record and only just occupy the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Despite being selected as an All-Star starter for his impressive individual season, Butler isn't satisfied with his own contribution to the team, however.

“I ain’t done (expletive) man,” Butler told the Chicago Tribune. “What’s our record, around .500? That’s no better than last year. So I’m not impressed. If I can help this team win, that’s how I judge myself. And I don’t think I’m doing a very good job of that.”

The 27-year-old is once again displaying the leadership qualities he has developed in recent years by holding himself accountable first as the team's star player.

Chicago has lost five of its last eight games but they got a much-needed win against the Sacramento Kings in their last outing.

Prior to that game, though, they put in an awful performance against the Atlanta Hawks which prompted D.Wade to take to Twitter and apologise to the fans.

It has been a rollercoaster first half of the year for the Bulls but they still have plenty of games to turn it around and secure a playoff spot.