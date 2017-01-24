Cesc Fabregas is one of the most gifted passers of a football on the planet and has won just about everything one could hope for during their career.

At 29-years-old, the Chelsea midfielder might not be boss Antonio Conte's first-choice in the middle of the park, but the Spaniard could still justifiably be considered in his prime.

Following an impressive substitute appearance against Hull City on Sunday, it seems there was no rest for the former Barcelona and Arsenal man as, according to his Instagram, he got another gym session in the bank.

Article continues below

When thinking about Fabregas, 'unreal athlete' and 'shredded body' are not the first two thoughts that spring to mind.

But after the playmaker posted a selfie displaying his ripped six-pack, the evidence is there for everybody to see.

Article continues below

Two of his former teammates were among the first to take notice of Fabregas' vain upload and instead of complimenting his impressive physique, they decided to take the troll approach.

Former Barcelona and Spain teammate David Villa was the first to lay into Cesc, commenting: "Put a t-shirt on, kid, and breathe out."

Being the banter-obsessed culture that football is, the only surprising thing is that more peers haven't come forward and dressed Fabregas down too.

Alex Song, who broke into an Arsenal side led by 105-time Spanish international, also couldn't help by weigh in and posted: "I can't see anything, bro - you have to improve."

Ah, you can feel the burn from here, can't you?

Despite spending the majority of the season watching from the bench, Fabregas is currently on course to collect his second Premier League winners' medal in three seasons at Stamford Bridge as the Blues head the table a strong eight points clear of his former club, Arsenal.

Having won the World Cup in 2010 and the European Championships twice with Spain, as well as securing a La Liga title, Premier League title, Copa del Ray, F.A Cup and League Cup medals at club level, only a Champions League victory alludes him.

The closest he came to securing the greatest prize in Europe was back in 2006 during his Arsenal days. Ironically, they lost to his next club, Barcelona.

He has only appeared in 12 league games for the Blues this season, but has still managed to record an impressive five assists and one goal. Clearly, keeping himself in prime condition helps.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms