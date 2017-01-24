New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony is facing up to the possibility of missing out on an All-Star appearance for the first time in eight years after not being voted as a starter.

Melo still has an opportunity to get in as a reserve but with a crowded group of players still to choose from, the coaches realistically may not grant him his tenth nod this year.

The 32-year-old is posting 22.6 points per game, which is slightly below his career average of 24.8. On top of that, the Knicks have a losing record of 20-26 which could work against him.

However, the prospect of not going to New Orleans isn't one that bothers the veteran small forward too much.

“I don’t know, whatever happens at this point will happen,’’ Anthony said. “If they vote me in, I’ll take it with an honour. If they don’t, I’ll take it as an honour, as well. At this point, it really doesn’t matter. If something happens and coaches don’t vote me in, I’ll definitely take advantage of a seven-day break.”

Of the famous 'banana boat' crew, LeBron James may be the only member who makes it as an All-Star this year. Dwyane Wade is in a similar situation to Anthony as he's in danger of missing out for the first time in 13 years.

Chris Paul would've been selected but he's now sidelined for 6-8 weeks with a thumb injury.

The reserves will be announced on Thursday and it'll be interesting to see if there are any surprises in store.