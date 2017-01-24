Stan Wawrinka's Australian Open quarter-final win over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga had plenty of drama on and off the court as the Swiss ace beat the Frenchman 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 in a little over two hours to book his place in the semi-finals in Melbourne.

Wawrinka and Tsonga had a heated exchange during the changeover in which the two exchanged verbal volleys at each other, with Wawrinka seeming to take exception at the way Tsonga was looking at him.

Speaking in French, the two took part in a heated exchange with Wawrinka saying to his opponent "You are looking at me! What did you say? It's you that's looking at me and talking to me."

"I said nothing," Tsonga replied.

Wawrinka then said: "Did I look at you at all? It's a tennis match. You've got to calm down, relax a bit, it's a tennis match."

Before Tsonga again said "There's no problems,"

Following his win over Tsonga, Wawrinka will now face fellow countryman and good friend Roger Federer in the semi-finals.

Wawrinka had long been overshadowed by his Swiss counterpart before winning his first Grand Slam at the Australian Open in 2014, and it seems as though the 31-year old still has some work to do if he is to ever completely escape the shadow of Federer.

During his victory over Tsonga in the quarter-finals, as Wawrinka prepared to serve, a member of the crowd shouted out "Let's go Roger".

After realising what the confused fan had said, Wawrinka cooly responded by saying: "He's not here, he's on Rod Laver", as he pointed towards the other arena, drawing a huge laugh from the attending crowd.

Wawrinka will have the opportunity to silence the confused Federer fan when the two meet in the semi-finals in Melbourne after Federer cruised past Mischa Zverez in their quarter-final match up.

Federer easily defeated the unseeded Zverez, who had shockingly knocked out world number one Andy Murray on Sunday, to guarantee that there will be at least one Swiss representative in the final of this year's Australian Open.

