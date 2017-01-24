What a season Diego Costa is having at Chelsea.

Despite being embroiled in controversy recently following a training ground bust-up with Antonio Conte, the Spaniard has been in phenomenal form in the Premier League.

Indeed, 15 league goals finds him top of the goalscoring charts alongside Alexis Sanchez, though his Chilean counterpart has two more assists (7).

Costa was at it again during Sunday's 2-0 win over Hull City, the 28-year-old breaking the deadlock in the seventh minute of first-half stoppage time from Victor Moses' cross.

His goals have helped Chelsea open a seven-point gap at the top of the Premier League and the Blues are now strong favourites to be crowned champions.

But what's Costa like when it comes to the crossbar challenge? Well, as the Premier League's joint-top goalscorer, you'd think he'd be brilliant, wouldn't you?

You would be wrong.

In a collaboration with football freestylers The F2, Costa was given 10 attempts to hit the crossbar from around 20 yards out.

And while he hit the woodwork on three of his first four attempts, his efforts thereafter were actually pretty shocking, finding his mark just once. Check out the video below.

COSTA'S CROSSBAR CHALLENGE

The F2's Billy Wingrove thought Costa was on for something special after his first five attempts - "to be fair, that's impressive. That is very impressive" - but was left a bit underwhelmed after the second set of five.

Even Costa knew he should have done much better than 4/10, shouting "No no no!" when his 10th and final attempt travelled well below the crossbar.

Stick to finding the back of the net, Diego.

It's a good job the Spain international's priority is to score goals rather than hit the crossbar, with Cesc Fabregas recently explaining how vital he is to Chelsea's targets this season.

"We need him if we want to achieve our targets," he said. "It was a good goal [against Hull] and he's always there when we need him.

"We know what Diego brings to the team, nothing needs to be said about that. We're pleased he's back."

