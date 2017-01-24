How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Philippe Coutinho set to stay at Liverpool .

Liverpool start contract negotiations with Philippe Coutinho

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Despite succumbing to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Swansea City on Saturday, Liverpool fans would have been pleased to see Philippe Coutinho play almost an hour at Anfield. 

Coutinho, 24, represents one of the most gifted players in the Premier League and his importance to the cause on Merseyside shouldn't be underestimated. 

Understandably, then, the Reds faithful are desperate to see him sign a new contract with the club in the immediate future. 

Article continues below

But will that happen? Well, according to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds have opened talks with the Brazilian playmaker over a new deal. 

The report claims that Liverpool are set to offer him a deal that reflects his status as one of the club's most important players.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Johnny Manziel tweets Donald Trump then deletes his Twitter account

Johnny Manziel tweets Donald Trump then deletes his Twitter account

Twitter reacts hilariously to Tom Brady's warming coat

Twitter reacts hilariously to Tom Brady's warming coat

Top superstar loses his place in the Royal Rumble on RAW

Top superstar loses his place in the Royal Rumble on RAW

Tag Team Title match with strange stipulation made for the Royal Rumble

Tag Team Title match with strange stipulation made for the Royal Rumble

Martin Odegaard's first proper Heerenveen match shows where his career's at

Martin Odegaard's first proper Heerenveen match shows where his career's at

What Ryan Mason said after surgery will make every fan smile

What Ryan Mason said after surgery will make every fan smile

Coutinho future 

Coutinho, who runs out of his current contract at the club in 2020, has been heavily linked with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona, but it now appears that his long-term future remains on English soil.

Liverpool v Swansea City - Premier League

Indeed, the same report from the Echo claims that the Premier League club have no intention of inserting a buyout clause in the player's potential new deal. 

Fans are happy

Unsurprisingly, this piece of news has gone down very well with Liverpool fans. Here's how they have reacted on social media: 

It now remains to be seen as to whether Coutinho will put pen-to-paper on a new deal in the near future, but his comments earlier on in the campaign should put fans at ease. 

He previously told the Echo: “Liverpool feels like my home.

“I feel happy, settled and comfortable here with the city and the people.”

The player's immediate focus will turn to Wednesday's EFL Cup second leg against Southampton. Jurgen Klopp's side fell to a 1-0 defeat at St Mary's Stadium just under two weeks ago and will be hoping to put things right in the return fixture. 

Do you expect Coutinho to sign a new deal at Liverpool? Have your say below! 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Philippe Coutinho
Jamie Carragher
Football
Premier League
Steven Gerrard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again