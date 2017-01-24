Despite succumbing to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Swansea City on Saturday, Liverpool fans would have been pleased to see Philippe Coutinho play almost an hour at Anfield.

Coutinho, 24, represents one of the most gifted players in the Premier League and his importance to the cause on Merseyside shouldn't be underestimated.

Understandably, then, the Reds faithful are desperate to see him sign a new contract with the club in the immediate future.

But will that happen? Well, according to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds have opened talks with the Brazilian playmaker over a new deal.

The report claims that Liverpool are set to offer him a deal that reflects his status as one of the club's most important players.

Coutinho future

Coutinho, who runs out of his current contract at the club in 2020, has been heavily linked with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona, but it now appears that his long-term future remains on English soil.

Indeed, the same report from the Echo claims that the Premier League club have no intention of inserting a buyout clause in the player's potential new deal.

Fans are happy

Unsurprisingly, this piece of news has gone down very well with Liverpool fans. Here's how they have reacted on social media:

It now remains to be seen as to whether Coutinho will put pen-to-paper on a new deal in the near future, but his comments earlier on in the campaign should put fans at ease.

He previously told the Echo: “Liverpool feels like my home.

“I feel happy, settled and comfortable here with the city and the people.”

The player's immediate focus will turn to Wednesday's EFL Cup second leg against Southampton. Jurgen Klopp's side fell to a 1-0 defeat at St Mary's Stadium just under two weeks ago and will be hoping to put things right in the return fixture.

Do you expect Coutinho to sign a new deal at Liverpool? Have your say below!

