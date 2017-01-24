Jamie Carragher made headlines last week after he ‘confirmed’ via Twitter that he was coming out of retirement in the hope of securing a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League.

Was the former Liverpool defender serious? Was he on the wind-up, reacting to the news that Diego Costa’s head had been turned by a ridiculous £576,000-a-week offer? Or had he been hacked?

Carragher tweeted half-an-hour later, revealing that he had indeed been hacked.

However, a couple of hours later and he’d discovered the individual responsible was actually one of his gym buddies. But not just any gym buddy.

It was Liam Smith, the Liverpool-based boxer who held the WBO light-middleweight title from 2015 to 2016.

Carragher's tweets

Let’s look back at the tweets Carragher sent last Tuesday…

“Official announcement, delighted to announce I am coming out of retirement, looking forward to getting back on the pitch. 🇨🇳 💷“

After finishing his gym session and noticing the unusually high number of retweets, likes and comments on his Twitter, it quickly dawned on Carragher that he’d been hacked.

“I didn't tweet this so it looks like I've been hacked! Tweet could've been a lot worse!! But if any Chinese club wants to give me 💷 💷💷👍“

And then came the realisation that Beefy did it.

“Not hacked after all! @LiamBeefySmith & a few rats in the gym got into my 📱😡 Only 1️⃣ positive it may alert the 🇨🇳 clubs I'm available 💷💷💷😜“

Video: Smith explains why he sent the tweet

BoxNation caught up with Smith this week and they asked him straight: did you send the tweet?

Here’s what he said…

'Just because it's Carragher doesn't mean he gets away with it'

Why did he send it? “We have a good bit of banter in the gym,” Smith explained, “[Carragher] left his phone on the side of the ring and I’ve seen it’s locked. Just because it’s Jamie Carragher doesn’t mean he gets away with. If it was anyone else, they’d get it.

“I got his phone and done the tweet and it caused an eruption all over social media.”

Carragher tried - but failed - to get revenge

Asked if Carragher has attempted to get revenge, Smith revealed the Sky Sports pundit tried but failed.

“He tried to tweet Canelo [Alvarez] asking for a rematch, but the tweet didn’t send. I got lucky!”

Smith suffered the first defeat of his career against Alvarez back in September but will aim to return to winning ways when he takes on Liam Williams in Manchester on April 8.

