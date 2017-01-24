Despite being 32-years-old next month, Cristiano Ronaldo is still undoubtedly one of the top footballers on the planet.

The Real Madrid forward has netted 12 goals in 14 La Liga games this season and 18 in 23 overall, but instead of being worshipped in the Santiago Bernabeu, things have begun to change.

One would think that the Portuguese talisman can do no wrong in the Spanish capital. After leading the club to a La Liga title and two Champions League successes during his tenure, CR7 has stood directly in the face of Lionel Messi - arguably the best player in the world - and Barcelona - arguably one of the greatest sides in history under Pep Guardiola.

To achieve what he has with Los Blancos, against such a formidable foe, and alongside the Diego Simeone-inspired rise of Atletico Madrid, should not be underestimated one bit.

Ronaldo has an astounding 505 career goals in 659 games and 382 in 371 Real Madrid games.

In an age where if a striker boasts a ratio of scoring every other game they are deemed top quality, that is a ridiculous record.

But, according to Spanish football expert, Guillem Balague, goals do not mean everything to the Real Madrid faithful.

Writing for Sky Sports, Balague shed some light on the struggles of Real Madrid and Ronaldo in recent weeks. After going 40-games unbeaten, the league leaders in Spain have now lost twice - once in the league, once in the cup - and barely scraped past Malaga 2-1 last weekend.

Four of their last six goals have been scored by defenders and Sergio Ramos is their second highest goalscorer this term behind Ronaldo, who has not scored in his last two outings.

While Ronaldo may not be quite as explosive and happy to take men on as he used to be, he is still generally producing the goods in front of goal, at least on paper.

But Balague revealed the real reason the white half of Madrid have aimed whistles at the legendary forward in recent weeks, writing: "The Real fans decided to whistle Benzema and Ronaldo as they feel they are not pulling their weight as they should."

Ronaldo's work ethic on and off the pitch has never been in question before, but is the Portuguese skipper starting to take a cavalier attitude in Madrid?

His not-so-subtle reactions to teammates scoring rather than him is not particularly endearing either. Factor in his struggles trying to evolve into a typical number nine under Zinedine Zidane and the team's decline in form, suddenly, the Madrid fans have a short memory.

