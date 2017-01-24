In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Matt Ryan.

The betting stat that shows how improbable Atlanta Falcons' Super Bowl run has been

Coming into the 2016 season, placing a bet on the Cleveland Browns to win the Super Bowl was a guaranteed waste of money.

Still, though, more people bet on the hapless Browns than the under-the-radar Atlanta Falcons, who earned a trip to Super Bowl LI with a 44-21 thrashing of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

In fact, only the Tennessee Titans had fewer bets placed on them before the season started, even after sports books raised the Falcons' odds from 40-1 to 100-1 to try to draw more action.

According to ESPN.com, sports books are thrilled the Falcons made it this far and are anticipating a big payday if Matt Ryan and his crew come away with a victory:

"We took a $5,000 bet at 40-1 on the Falcons to win the Super Bowl," CG Technology vice president Jason Simbal said. The ticket would net $200,000. "And we still win almost a million on the Falcons. That's how few people bet them."

That would be quite a payday, but not many people are in line to receive such a payout on the Falcons.

Ridiculous betting stat shows how improbable Atlanta Falcons' Super Bowl run has been

The Patriots, on the other hand, are a different story. With quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick running the show, New England was expected to make it this far and the bets reflect that.

One safe bet is that Atlanta coach Dan Quinn will show these betting numbers to his team in order to motivate them ahead of the big game. The Falcons' "nobody believed in us" season is one win away from culminating in the franchise's first Super Bowl title.

Atlanta Falcons
Superbowl
NFC
NFL Playoffs
NFC South
NFL

