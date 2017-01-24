LeBron James was supposed to conserve his energy this season and manage his body so that he could be in peak physical condition for the playoffs when it really counts.

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue has rested LeBron on several occasions this term to keep his superstar fresh down the stretch of the campaign.

However, that plan appears to have gone out of the window over the last two games. After James logged 45 minutes in an overtime loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, he followed that up with 43 minutes in last night's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The reliance on the King should be a worry for Cleveland as he is expected to carry the load on so many aspects of the game on a nightly basis.

The four-time MVP is essentially the point guard for the Cavs and is regularly tasked with making plays due to his phenomenal passing skills and ability to see everything on the floor.

Kyrie Irving does share the ball-handling responsibilities but he isn't a playmaker at the point guard position and this is something the reigning champions are lacking at the moment.

Hence LeBron's call to action after the loss in New Orleans - the team's fifth defeat in seven games.

"I just hope that we're not satisfied as an organisation," James told reporters. "I just hope we're not satisfied. We're not better than last year. From a personnel standpoint."

"We need a f------ playmaker," James added. "I'm not saying you can just go find one, like you can go outside and see trees. I didn't say that."

Influence

As a three-time champion, James knows exactly what it takes to win and he has experience of winning back-to-back titles having done it in Miami.

It's clear that his thoughts carry a lot of weight within the Cavaliers organisation and up until this point, general manager David Griffin and owner Dan Gilbert have done everything to ensure the Cavs are always a championship-contending team.

The Wine and Gold ended a 52-year drought in Cleveland to finally land the Larry O'Brien trophy, but that was last year, and if they want that feeling again in June, they must act before the trade deadline.

Last summer, Matthew Dellevedova and Timofey Mozgov left in free agency, Mo Williams retired and Dahntay Jones was waived. In terms of incomings, the Cavs drafted rookie Kay Felder, acquired Mike Dunleavy - who has since been traded in return for Kyle Korver - and signed veteran Chris Andersen - who suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

Options

The Cavaliers are short on bodies and Griffin must work his magic again.

"It's like when you don't have bodies. It's tough," James said. "The f------ grind of the regular season. We're a top-heavy team. We have a top-heavy team. We top-heavy as s---. It's me, [Kyrie Irving], [Kevin Love]. It's top-heavy."

The loss of J.R. Smith - an important two-way player - has also hurt the champs and he likely won't return until the final stages of the year.

So who's available for the Ohio-based franchise to sign?

At this stage, the free agent market is the Cavaliers' best bet. On there they would find Mario Chalmers and Norris Cole - former teammates of LeBron's in Miami - as well as former Cavs guard Jarrett Jack.

Of the trio, Chalmers would represent the best option depending on his health issues as he's been out of the league recovering from a torn Achilles since last year.

But James has thrown down the gauntlet to his front office once again, let's see if the King gets what he wants.