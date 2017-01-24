On Monday, it was announced that long-time Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone had been removed from his role following the $6 billion (£6.4bn) takeover of American giants Liberty Media.

Ecclestone, who will now act as an advisor to the board, had been in charge of Formula One for nearly 40 years, but will now be replaced by Liberty Media chairman Chase Carey.

Despite the announcement coming as somewhat as a surprise, many had been critical of Ecclestone's tactics in the last few years, citing that the 86-year old had only been focusing on short-term financial gain with Formula One instead of considering the long-term future of the sport.

Article continues below

Despite his critics, many of the faces of Formula One past and present have thanked Ecclestone for all that he has accomplished with the sport during his time in charge, with last year's F1 champion Nico Rosberg taking to Twitter to thank Ecclestone for his service, but also adding that he felt a change was "overdue".

Now, McLaren chief executive Zak Brown has had his say on what he believes Ecclestone's departure means for the future of the sport.

Article continues below

Brown has claimed that, although he believes Ecclestone will be a "very hard act to follow", the takeover by Liberty Media will allow Formula One to be more "fan friendly".

He said: "Over the next decade, I expect the way Formula 1 is run will become both freer and more fan-friendly, and as such we can expect to see new generations of Formula 1 devotees recruited and delighted via the proactive embracing of digital and social media, gaming etc.

"Fan engagement is where it's at these days, and it's clear that the Liberty Media guys get that."

Although he believes that the new owners will allow a wider audience to access the sport, he also praised Ecclestone for all he had achieved during his time running F1, claiming that Ecclestone had helped to transform the sport into a global brand.

"Formula 1 wouldn't be the international sporting powerhouse that it is today without the truly enormous contribution made over the past half-century by Bernie Ecclestone," he added.

"Indeed, I can't think of a single other person who has had anything like as much influence on building a global sport as he has.

"Today is a day on which we should all pay tribute to a remarkable visionary entrepreneur called Bernie Ecclestone, and to say thank you to him too."

Will Ecclestone's departure allow Formula One to become more exciting? Have YOUR say in the comments below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms