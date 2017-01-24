How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle responds to question about wrestling in 2017 Royal Rumble

Ever since the WWE announced that Kurt Angle will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, fans have been waiting for the day for him to return to a WWE ring for the first time in over ten years.

That day is still to come and many members of the WWE universe believe The Olympic Hero will return to the ring at the Royal Rumble this Sunday and be one of the surprise entrants at the event.

However, the man himself has some bad news for fans in a recent interview.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Angle shot down any return to the WWE ring this weekend, saying: "The Royal Rumble is not gonna happen. A lot of people are assuming it, a lot of writers are writing about it. I haven't talked to WWE about anything after the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I'm sure they're gonna want to do something eventually, I don't know if it's wrestling related or not, but I would imagine that I will be attached to WWE most likely for the rest of my life, but there aren't any clues or anything that has led me to that.

"I just believe this is the start of our new relationship, and we're only focusing on the Hall of Fame."

The American Hero pretty much won all there is to win during his first run with the company, as well having feuds with some of the WWE's most iconic names including The Rock, John Cena, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. He was also a major player during the Attitude Era.

There are still loads of dream matches fans would love to see Angle partake in before his retirement, and hopefully, we'll get to see him in the ring in some capacity at WrestleMania 33 later this year. However, he will not be wrestling in the Royal Rumble. 

