While Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge are fantastic players in their own right, Liverpool have never been able to replace Luis Suarez since his departure in 2013.

The Uruguayuan was special, spending three years at Anfield and becoming arguably the world's best striker during his stay.

Suarez's £65 million move to Barcelona marked a sad day for Liverpool fans but his legacy will never be forgotten, having created some brilliant memories on Merseyside.

In December 2013, for example, Suarez scored four goals in a 5-1 win over Norwich City - and they were all unbelievable.

And a year earlier, against rivals Everton, the striker celebrated scoring by pretending to dive at the feet of David Moyes, who had criticised him earlier in the week for his theatrics.

Moments that will live long in the memory - and Liverpool's Twitter account has now provided a few more to mark a special occasion.

Suarez turns 30 today and as a means of celebrating his big day, the Reds have released a small collection of videos of the Uruguay international being "ridiculous" (see below).

40-YARD VOLLEY VS NORWICH

"JUST... HOW?" VS NEWCASTLE

His goal against Newcastle - wow. Suarez remembers his time at Liverpool as fondly as the club's fans, revealing in 2015 what his best moments were on Merseyside.

"It's completely different because of the Liverpool supporters," he told Liverpool's official website. "The players like Liverpool supporters.

"I had a moment at Liverpool when we lost the game and played really badly, and they helped get us up. This is really good for players and we like that.

"I had a few really good moments. My debut, when I played the first game, was an amazing moment for me. When I scored - it was a dream for a player.

"And when we won against Manchester City, when we had a really good chance to win the Premier League.

"And when I came back last year to play with Stevie and Fernando [in the all-star charity game], that was a really good moment. I have a lot of moments in my heart."

