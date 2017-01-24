How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Luis Suarez.

Liverpool release videos of Luis Suarez being 'ridiculous' on 30th birthday

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

While Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge are fantastic players in their own right, Liverpool have never been able to replace Luis Suarez since his departure in 2013.

The Uruguayuan was special, spending three years at Anfield and becoming arguably the world's best striker during his stay.

Suarez's £65 million move to Barcelona marked a sad day for Liverpool fans but his legacy will never be forgotten, having created some brilliant memories on Merseyside.

Article continues below

In December 2013, for example, Suarez scored four goals in a 5-1 win over Norwich City - and they were all unbelievable.

And a year earlier, against rivals Everton, the striker celebrated scoring by pretending to dive at the feet of David Moyes, who had criticised him earlier in the week for his theatrics.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Johnny Manziel tweets Donald Trump then deletes his Twitter account

Johnny Manziel tweets Donald Trump then deletes his Twitter account

Ridiculous betting stat shows how improbable Atlanta Falcons' Super Bowl run has been

Ridiculous betting stat shows how improbable Atlanta Falcons' Super Bowl run has been

Top superstar loses his place in the Royal Rumble on RAW

Top superstar loses his place in the Royal Rumble on RAW

Tag Team Title match with strange stipulation made for the Royal Rumble

Tag Team Title match with strange stipulation made for the Royal Rumble

Martin Odegaard's first proper Heerenveen match shows where his career's at

Martin Odegaard's first proper Heerenveen match shows where his career's at

What Ryan Mason said after surgery will make every fan smile

What Ryan Mason said after surgery will make every fan smile

Moments that will live long in the memory - and Liverpool's Twitter account has now provided a few more to mark a special occasion.

Suarez turns 30 today and as a means of celebrating his big day, the Reds have released a small collection of videos of the Uruguay international being "ridiculous" (see below).

40-YARD VOLLEY VS NORWICH

"JUST... HOW?" VS NEWCASTLE

His goal against Newcastle - wow. Suarez remembers his time at Liverpool as fondly as the club's fans, revealing in 2015 what his best moments were on Merseyside.

"It's completely different because of the Liverpool supporters," he told Liverpool's official website. "The players like Liverpool supporters.

"I had a moment at Liverpool when we lost the game and played really badly, and they helped get us up. This is really good for players and we like that.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-EVERTON

"I had a few really good moments. My debut, when I played the first game, was an amazing moment for me. When I scored - it was a dream for a player.

"And when we won against Manchester City, when we had a really good chance to win the Premier League.

"And when I came back last year to play with Stevie and Fernando [in the all-star charity game], that was a really good moment. I have a lot of moments in my heart."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Fernando Torres
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League
Steven Gerrard
Barcelona
Luis Suarez

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again