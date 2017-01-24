We’ve all learned an awful lot about Jamie Vardy over the past year and a half.

His remarkable rags-to-riches tale has been told on countless occasions thanks to his involvement in Leicester City’s extraordinary Premier League title triumph.

But as well as Vardy the footballer, we’ve also come to know Vardy the man.

We all know he’s a bit of a lad - ‘Jamie Vardy’s Having a Party’ became the catchphrase on every football fan’s lips last season - while the fact his pre-match diet consists of three Red Bulls, a double espresso and an omelette also tells you a lot about the 30-year-old.

But, to be honest, Vardy comes across as your average young’ish English bloke. It’s just that his career has taken twists and turns that not even he could have envisaged happening.

Vardy's remarkable rags-to-riches tale

Much has been made about the fact he was playing non-league football with Fleetwood Town five years ago, but it really is mind-blowing when you sit back and think about it.

Vardy snubbed a move to Arsenal in the summer, instead opting to sign a £100,000-a-week contract extension with the Foxes, while last month he finished eighth in the voting for the 2016 Ballon d’Or award - above the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Robert Lewandowski, Luka Modric and Dimitri Payet.

Shock: Vardy likes The Inbetweeners

Despite all that, like we said before, Vardy seems like a pretty normal kinda guy.

So it’ll come as no surprise to anybody that he likes The Inbetweeners.

How do we know this?

Well, Southampton have released tunnel cam footage from their Premier League clash against Leicester on Sunday afternoon, and just before kick-off Kasper Schmeichel and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg embraced.

Now, this happens in tunnels before every Premier League match kicks off, but Vardy couldn’t resist having a cheeky dig at his teammate’s expense on this occasion.

Video: Vardy takes the p*** out of Schmeichel

(Skip to 5:21 in the video)

“Ooh, Danish friend!” Vardy can be heard saying, using the same tone as the boys from the hit British comedy.

Alright, so it might be a bit 2008, but it was still pretty amusing.

'Football Friend!'

For those of you who have no idea what we’re talking about, this will help you…

But beware: there’s some NSFW language in the following clip.

