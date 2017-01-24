How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Dana White.

Dana White open to Manny Pacquiao-Conor McGregor fight - but there's a catch

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Conor McGregor has been linked with Floyd Mayweather for weeks involving a potential fight. The two stars have even exchanged barbs over social media.

Now, though, Manny Pacquiao is throwing his name into the mix as a potential headline boxing opponent for McGregor.

However, any potential fight between the UFC star and the boxing legend has one big issue, and his name is Bob Arum, the big-time fight promoter.

Article continues below

When asked about a McGregor-Pacquiao fight, UFC boss Dana White didn't mince words when telling Yahoo! Sports that he didn't want Arum involved at all:

“Listen, I love Manny Pacquiao,” White said. “But I don’t love Bob Arum. You can tell Arum to save his money and not make any calls over here because we aren’t doing business with him.”

White has already offered both Mayweather and McGregor $25 million to fight each other, but he has yet to make such an offer to Pacquiao.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Johnny Manziel tweets Donald Trump then deletes his Twitter account

Johnny Manziel tweets Donald Trump then deletes his Twitter account

Ridiculous betting stat shows how improbable Atlanta Falcons' Super Bowl run has been

Ridiculous betting stat shows how improbable Atlanta Falcons' Super Bowl run has been

Top superstar loses his place in the Royal Rumble on RAW

Top superstar loses his place in the Royal Rumble on RAW

Tag Team Title match with strange stipulation made for the Royal Rumble

Tag Team Title match with strange stipulation made for the Royal Rumble

Martin Odegaard's first proper Heerenveen match shows where his career's at

Martin Odegaard's first proper Heerenveen match shows where his career's at

What Ryan Mason said after surgery will make every fan smile

What Ryan Mason said after surgery will make every fan smile

Pacquiao was asked about fighting McGregor last week and he said he had no problem imagining a boxing match against the outspoken UFC fighter, but wouldn't be hopping in the octagon anytime soon:

“If McGregor will fight me in boxing, why not? But not in MMA. MMA is much different than boxing.”

Whether McGregor actually fights either of the two boxing stars remains to be seen, but imagining a year in which he boxes both Mayweather and Pacquiao should have him seeing dollar signs.

Now, though, since White has made it clear he doesn't want to work with Arum, it's up to him to make one or both fights happen.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
UFC
Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again