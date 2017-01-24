Conor McGregor has been linked with Floyd Mayweather for weeks involving a potential fight. The two stars have even exchanged barbs over social media.

Now, though, Manny Pacquiao is throwing his name into the mix as a potential headline boxing opponent for McGregor.

However, any potential fight between the UFC star and the boxing legend has one big issue, and his name is Bob Arum, the big-time fight promoter.

When asked about a McGregor-Pacquiao fight, UFC boss Dana White didn't mince words when telling Yahoo! Sports that he didn't want Arum involved at all:

“Listen, I love Manny Pacquiao,” White said. “But I don’t love Bob Arum. You can tell Arum to save his money and not make any calls over here because we aren’t doing business with him.”

White has already offered both Mayweather and McGregor $25 million to fight each other, but he has yet to make such an offer to Pacquiao.

Pacquiao was asked about fighting McGregor last week and he said he had no problem imagining a boxing match against the outspoken UFC fighter, but wouldn't be hopping in the octagon anytime soon:

“If McGregor will fight me in boxing, why not? But not in MMA. MMA is much different than boxing.”

Whether McGregor actually fights either of the two boxing stars remains to be seen, but imagining a year in which he boxes both Mayweather and Pacquiao should have him seeing dollar signs.

Now, though, since White has made it clear he doesn't want to work with Arum, it's up to him to make one or both fights happen.

