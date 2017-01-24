The Ring magazine has been around for 95 years and is widely considered the go-to publication for boxing fans worldwide.

They even have a set of world champions and their boxer rankings are recognised by ESPN as official.

So when they release their annual list of the top 10 pound-for-pound fighters, it's big news in the boxing world.

Article continues below

The U.K. has been enjoying a bit of a boxing renaissance as of late and the current British boom has been attributed to the likes of Anthony Joshua and Kell Brook, fighters who are led by aggressive promoter, Eddie Hearn.

Still, considering Britain is the proud owner of 12 world champions recognised by the WBA, WBO, WBC or IBF, only one of them has managed to make it onto The Ring's prestigious list.

That man is The Jackal, Carl Frampton. The WBA (Super) featherweight champion is a former two-weight champion having previously held the IBF super-bantamweight title from 2014 to 2016, and the WBA (Super) super-bantamweight title in 2016.

The unbeaten Northern Irishman has 23 victories from 23 fights and has a fight with Leo Santa Cruz this coming weekend at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, a rematch from their electric bout last July that Brick Fists won via majority decision.

Despite being named Fighter of the Year by The Ring magazine and ESPN in 2016, Frampton only sneaks onto the list at number 10.

Japanese bantamweight Shinsuke Yamanaka (26-0-2) weighs in at number nine on the list, preceded by Mexican middleweight Saul Alvarez (48-1-1) in eighth, Cuban junior featherweight Guillermo Rigondeaux (17-0) in seventh, Ukranian super featherweight Vasyl Lomachenko (7-1) in sixth and American junior welterweight Terence Crawford (30-0) in fifth.

The top four is comprised of Kazakh middleweight Gennady Golovkin (36-0) in fourth, Russian light heavyweight Sergey Kovalev (30-1-1) in third with American Andre Ward (31-0) - who beat Kovalev in November 2016 for the WBA (Undisputed), IBF, and WBO light heavyweight titles - places second.

The man top of the list is Roman Gonzalez, a Nicaraguan super flyweight who has won all 46 of his bouts with 38 knockouts.

As you may have noticed, there is not a heavyweight on the list at all. However, if Joshua can convincingly defeat Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley on April 29 and extend his record to 19 victories with 19 KOs, then surely he will have made a strong case to break into the top 10.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms