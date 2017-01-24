How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

Goldberg.

Why Goldberg was bleeding on Monday Night RAW

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

When Goldberg appeared on Monday Night Raw this week for the show's last segment which ended with him, Brock Lesnar, and The Undertaker squaring up to each other in the middle of the ring, many fans noticed he was bleeding from his forehead.

Being the tough guy he is, the WCW icon carried on doing his promo on the Royal Rumble this weekend, wiping his head occasionally to stop the blood from going into his eyes, before he was interrupted by Paul Heyman and The Beast.

Goldberg wasn't involved in any confrontations before he made his way to the ring, so why was he bleeding in the first place?

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Everyone knows of Goldberg's unique ring entrance, where he is filmed from his locker room, walking down the corridors backstage, into the gorilla position, and then onto the stage to address the fans. 

Raw's Corey Graves revealed on commentary that the former world heavyweight champion had hit his head on a door before emerging out of the locker room for his promo, causing the top of his head to bleed.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Ridiculous betting stat shows how improbable Atlanta Falcons' Super Bowl run has been

Ridiculous betting stat shows how improbable Atlanta Falcons' Super Bowl run has been

Malcolm Butler's tweet about Julio Jones in 2012 is suddenly very meaningful

Malcolm Butler's tweet about Julio Jones in 2012 is suddenly very meaningful

Top superstar loses his place in the Royal Rumble on RAW

Top superstar loses his place in the Royal Rumble on RAW

WATCH: Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg come face to face on RAW

WATCH: Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg come face to face on RAW

Martin Odegaard's first proper Heerenveen match shows where his career's at

Martin Odegaard's first proper Heerenveen match shows where his career's at

What Ryan Mason said after surgery will make every fan smile

What Ryan Mason said after surgery will make every fan smile

Nothing to be alarmed about then. Goldberg just hit his head too hard on the door while psyching himself up for his appearance on Raw on Monday night. Although he looked a little shaken, this didn't distract him too much from his promo for what ended up being an awesome moment.

Goldberg, The Beast, and The Deadman staring each other down to end the last segment for the go-home Raw show for the Royal Rumble and a great indication of what's to come this weekend in what will arguably be the best Royal Rumble in recent times.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Royal Rumble
Vince McMahon
The Undertaker

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again