When Goldberg appeared on Monday Night Raw this week for the show's last segment which ended with him, Brock Lesnar, and The Undertaker squaring up to each other in the middle of the ring, many fans noticed he was bleeding from his forehead.

Being the tough guy he is, the WCW icon carried on doing his promo on the Royal Rumble this weekend, wiping his head occasionally to stop the blood from going into his eyes, before he was interrupted by Paul Heyman and The Beast.

Goldberg wasn't involved in any confrontations before he made his way to the ring, so why was he bleeding in the first place?

Everyone knows of Goldberg's unique ring entrance, where he is filmed from his locker room, walking down the corridors backstage, into the gorilla position, and then onto the stage to address the fans.

Raw's Corey Graves revealed on commentary that the former world heavyweight champion had hit his head on a door before emerging out of the locker room for his promo, causing the top of his head to bleed.

Nothing to be alarmed about then. Goldberg just hit his head too hard on the door while psyching himself up for his appearance on Raw on Monday night. Although he looked a little shaken, this didn't distract him too much from his promo for what ended up being an awesome moment.

Goldberg, The Beast, and The Deadman staring each other down to end the last segment for the go-home Raw show for the Royal Rumble and a great indication of what's to come this weekend in what will arguably be the best Royal Rumble in recent times.

