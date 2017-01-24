It's fair to say that it has been a fairly topsy-turvy season for France international Anthony Martial at Manchester United.

The talented forward was one of the club's standout players during his debut campaign at Old Trafford last term.

Under the guidance of Dutchman Louis van Gaal, Martial topped the club's scoring charts with an impressive 17 goals in all competitions.

But after failing to produce the goods for France at Euro 2016 this past summer, the former AS Monaco man hasn't been able to kick on in recent months.

With Portuguese tactician Jose Mourinho now occupying the dugout at the Theatre of Dreams, Martial has failed to secure a permanent position in the starting XI.

Martial struggles

He did, however, secure a start on the left-hand side of midfield against Premier League rivals Liverpool earlier this month.

In fact, ahead of the game, United fans would have been expecting Martial to have a field day as Jurgen Klopp had handed teenager Trent Alexander-Arnold a starting berth at right-back.

Ultimately, though, things didn't exactly go to plan for Martial, who failed to truly make an impact on the game.

Indeed, as United struggled to find the back of the net against Klopp's resilient side, Martial was often left isolated and was hauled off by Mourinho in the second half.

Unhappy Jose

Unsurprisingly, then, the Mail have reported that Mourinho was unhappy with the 21-year-old's performance against Alexander-Arnold.

Following the game against Liverpool, Martial was left out of the United squad that failed to overcome Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium on Saturday. It's now far from certain as to whether he will be handed a recall for the club's EFL second-leg clash against Hull City on Thursday.

The Red Devils head into the game with a two-goal advantage but will be well aware that they won't be able to rest on their laurels in the pursuit of claiming a place in the final.

