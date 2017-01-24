How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Fury has not fought since his win over Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

Tyson Fury will be returning to boxing sooner rather than later

Tyson Fury will return to boxing, this is according to his trainer and uncle Peter Fury.

Fury had his boxing licence revoked back in October, pending the outcome of an investigation into anti-doping and medical issues.

The 28-year-old admitted to taking “lots of cocaine” whilst he has been battling depression but insists he has never used performance-enhancing drugs.

Shortly before his licence was revoked, Fury vacated his WBA, WBO, and IBF titles so he could seek treatment for depression.

Peter Fury, who is also Tyson’s uncle, has revealed that he is coping well and is convinced that he will be back in the ring.

However, he said that any decision made on a comeback would be down to his nephew.

“Tyson is doing well. He’s okay and right now he is just enjoying some private time,” Peter told Sky Sports.

“I’ve spent time with him recently and we never even spoke about the prospect of him coming back. We just relaxed and enjoyed a bit of family time.

“It’s something where Tyson has to make that decision himself, and he has to really want it. But I’m sure he’ll be back - I don’t think he knows anything else.

“He’s still only 28 and I think he still has a lot more to offer the sport.”

Boxing at Paisley Lagoon Centre

It has been a downward spiral for Fury since he beat Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf back in November 2015. Fury has not fought a professional bout since that victory over the Ukrainian.

“Tyson did what nobody else has done,” Peter added.

“He went over to Germany and defeated the main heavyweight, who had not ben beaten in 11 years.

“He was totally the underdog going into that fight. It was an amazing story and I don’t think it will be repeated any time soon. It was a truly fabulous achievement and an achievement we’re all very proud of.

“I still think he will resume his career in the future, but when, I don’t know.”

Boxing at Paisley Lagoon Centre

After months of preparation and negotiations for the rematch, Fury pulled out citing his problems with depression.

UK Anti-Doping charged Fury with presence of a prohibited substance from a sample taken in February 2015; he has strenuously denied this allegation.

If Fury returns the ring, a potential fight against the undefeated WBC champion Deontay Wilder is rumoured to be lined up.

