The Philadelphia 76ers trusted the process and are beginning to reap the rewards.

Joel Embiid, in just half a season and still on a minutes restriction, is turning into one of the most dominant centers in the league.

After his two-year injury hell, Embiid has finally been unleashed on the NBA stage and is having a devastating effect.

The big man is averaging 19.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks, whilst playing just 25 minutes a game.

His impact on the Sixers has been clear. They have already won five more games than they did in the whole of last season.

They are also one of the in-form teams at the moment, winning seven of their last 10 games.

The Cameroonian deserves to be an All-Star for the year he's having and for rejuvenating a franchise that has been languishing in mediocrity for a number of years.

He has certainly been worth the wait for Philly, but what could've happened if he wasn't injured and didn't miss two campaigns?

Significance

With Embiid out, former general manager Sam Hinkie wasn't keen on trying to win and wanted to secure multiple top draft picks instead.

If Joel had been fit from the moment he joined the 76ers, they would undoubtedly have been better and shown an improvement a lot sooner with him on the floor.

That would've impacted on their ability to secure high draft picks over the last two years.

They selected Jahlil Okafor in 2015 with the number three pick and the talented Ben Simmons in 2016 - who is nearing a return from injury - at number one overall.

So, does Hinkie deserve credit for tanking? He had a plan and the Sixers are benefiting from it. Maybe he does.

There is no doubt that the injuries to Embiid have had a major impact on the direction of the franchise and all of a sudden, the future in the City of Brotherly Love is looking bright.

Competitive

Despite his talent, it is almost inevitable that Okafor will be traded away from Philadelphia as the team will be led by Embiid and Simmons.

Head coach Brett Brown has left the 21-year-old center out of the team recently and it appears his days are numbered. With the trade deadline approaching, that could be sooner rather than later.

But they will build around their international duo from Australia and Cameroon and as much as Embiid's optimism that they can make the playoffs this year is hugely unrealistic, it may not be the case by this time next year.

The team is maybe just another one or two additions in the backcourt away from becoming competitive and once again bringing postseason basketball back to the Wells Fargo Center.

Sixers fans can certainly dream about the future and they will get a glimpse of it after the All-Star break when the Aussie Simmons is expected to make his NBA debut.

If his impact is anything close to Embiid's, then we may be looking at one of the league's best young tandems.

The process is alive.