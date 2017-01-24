Malcolm Butler's tweet about Julio Jones in 2012 is suddenly very meaningful

New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler has been waiting for his chance to line up opposite Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones for a long time now.

In fact, it's been more than four years in the making, since Butler was only a junior at West Alabama.

Jones was nearing the end of his second NFL season and already emerging as one of the league's best young stars.

That's when Butler tweeted that he'd love a chance to cover the former Alabama star on the gridiron, something he'll likely be tasked with doing in Super Bowl LI:

Fast forward to 2017 and Butler is a Super Bowl hero after intercepting Russell Wilson at the goal line to preserve a Patriots' victory two years ago and one of the league's best corners.

Jones, meanwhile, is arguably the best receiver in the NFL and coming off a nine-catch, 180-yard, two-touchdown thrashing of the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. He's been unstoppable all season, amassing 83 catches for 1,409 yards and six scores, even while battling a toe injury.

Butler has 63 tackles and four interceptions this season while helping the Patriots defense shut down several top receivers.

The matchup between Butler and Jones is likely to be one of the Super Bowl's deciding factors, something not even Butler probably could have predicted when he sent that tweet back in 2012.

