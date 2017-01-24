Rafael Nadal progessed into his first grand slam quarter-final in over 18 months yesterday, after beating Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 at the Australian Open.

The Spaniard was back to his best at the Rod Laver Arena, using his power and pace to take a commanding two set lead.

Muscle fatigue saw Nadal surrender the third set but he bounced back with a vengeance in the decisive fourth, coming back from 4-2 down to win 6-4.

Nadal moved one step closer to a showdown with old nemesis Roger Federer in the final and expressed his delight at beating a player of Monfils' quality.

He said: "For me, it means a lot because I start the season playing quarter-finals in a grand slam again, especially on a hard court, [and] after a couple of years without being in this round is great news.

"I'm very happy with an important victory against a very good opponent. When you lost the third [set], you are down in the fourth, you are not under control, no. That's the real thing."

However, while Nadal emerged victorious in the four-set encounter, it was Monfils who produced the game's real moment of magic.

In the video below, the mercurial Frenchman pulled off a simply outrageous no-look drop shot while 5-3 down in the first set.

Nadal managed to return the ball but Monfils then produced a tidy lob to win the point.

The crowd's reaction said it all, with even Joh McEnroe saying in the commentary box: "That's tremendous. This guy has so much talent!"

Monfils' trick shot, as we know, was ultimately in vain, with the 30-year-old denied his second ever Australian Open quarter-final.

