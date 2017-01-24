How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Robert Pires reveals what Alexis Sanchez told him about his Arsenal contract situation

The current contract sagas hanging over Arsenal right now seem to be stealing the spotlight from their title aspirations and anything else the club might be trying to do.

There seems to be nothing more important than the futures of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, and the two focal points of Arsene Wenger's side are yet to make a statement of intent regarding their futures.

Both men will be out of contract in the summer of 2018 - a World Cup year - and if Arsenal want to cash in on their only assets that closely resemble world-class talent, their window for maximum profit is closing.

Arsenal have won the F.A. Cup twice since the pair have been at the club, but that hasn't quenched the thirst of the fans who are craving their first league title since 2004, and some progress in the Champions League beyond what's become a signature loss against either Barcelona or Bayern Munich in the knockout stages.

With Sanchez's visible frustration in some of Arsenal's recent results, some have speculated that the Chilean superstar shares some of the fans' hunger for more. The more time that passes without commitment, Arsenal are looking weaker and weaker.

However, Arsenal legend Robert Pires told Chilean newspaper La Tercera that he spoke to their national hero on the matter only last week and he provided an update.

Pires said: "I spoke to Alexis last week and asked about the renewal. He told me he didn’t know, that he only cared to play.

"The renewal is not a subject for Alexis. He doesn’t know what is going to happen, he just wants to play and enjoy."

The quotes suggest that Sanchez, 28, is biding his time and that's just the news Arsenal fans do not want.

However, Pires went to unequivocally state that he wants the frontman, who has netted 15 times in 22 league games this term, to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

He added: "Yes, that’s what we all know. All we want is for Alexis to remain at Arsenal.

"I hope he renews his contract because he is a wonderful player. Alexis is the engine of the car. I hope he stays forever."

The former flying winger might not get his wish if Arsenal can't make major progress in their pursuit of Premier League and European glory this season.

