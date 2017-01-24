Every year, WWE has at least one surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble and this year is bound to be no different despite the high amount of big names that have already been announced for the event.

In 2016, AJ Styles was a surprise entrant in the event, entering in the number three spot to the jubilation of many fans, so the WWE will have to deliver another big name if they want to top that this year.

However, that name will not be Shawn Michaels.

During an interview on the Sam Roberts' Wrestling Podcast, HBK ruled himself out of a surprise return at the Royal Rumble this weekend and explained why he wasn't coming back to perform at the event.

He said according to Wrestling Inc: "The thing is, I can remember, and again, I know I still come back and do stuff, but I can still remember as a talent, sort of somewhat being offended [when the older guys would come in]. Yeah, and take a big payoff or whatever. And so, and the thing is, I at least can say without a shadow of a doubt, I've never booked myself. I've never called them and said, 'hey, I'd like to do something.' Everything is a call, is [an] offer, to me.

"Literally, no one has talked to me about it. I recognize, again, you guys have a field day with it, and you guys talk about it, and you say that they've talked about it, and talked to me, but no one has. And I don't say that because, and again, I'm also passed that."

WWE fans have complained in the past that while it is nice to see the superstars of the past return to the ring, they all too often take spots away from young and upcoming talent on pay-per-views, hindering their potential.

Michaels would have pleased fans by taking this approach to allow the business to expand into the future to create new superstars and fan favorites by using such iconic events as the Royal Rumble to be their platform for greatness.

Still, with so many big part-timer names such as Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, and The Undertaker already in the Royal Rumble, a big surprise return may not be needed this year. The platform could, therefore, be set for a young talent to make his name at one of WWE's biggest events of the year.

