How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Joshua is undefeated in all of his 18 professional bouts.

Anthony Joshua reflects on his "defining fight" against Wladimir Klitschko

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Anthony Joshua knows his “credibility” will soar if he is to beat Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium.

Joshua, who turned professional in 2013, is under no illusions that the Ukrainian will be his toughest test yet.

The IBF champion currently holds an unbeaten record.

Article continues below

The fight against Klitschko, the second-longest reigning heavyweight title-holder ever, will put this record at risk.

A win over Klitschko will secure the Brit the vacant WBA “super title".

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Ridiculous betting stat shows how improbable Atlanta Falcons' Super Bowl run has been

Ridiculous betting stat shows how improbable Atlanta Falcons' Super Bowl run has been

Malcolm Butler's tweet about Julio Jones in 2012 is suddenly very meaningful

Malcolm Butler's tweet about Julio Jones in 2012 is suddenly very meaningful

WATCH: Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg come face to face on RAW

WATCH: Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg come face to face on RAW

The reason why Goldberg was bleeding on Monday Night RAW

The reason why Goldberg was bleeding on Monday Night RAW

Martin Odegaard's first proper Heerenveen match shows where his career's at

Martin Odegaard's first proper Heerenveen match shows where his career's at

What Ryan Mason said after surgery will make every fan smile

What Ryan Mason said after surgery will make every fan smile

“I tried to play it down. I’m quite like that – “it’s only another fight,” Joshua told Sky Sports News HQ.

"But emotionally you will always change how you feel about something. I'm going into the stage, emotionally, where this is my defining fight.

"I've done what I had to do to become champion, which is great. But when we talk about defining fights, this is one that could change the perspective of my credibility within my industry.

“That's why this fight is important."

BOX-GBR-UKR-JOSHUA-KLITSCHKO

The 27-year-old holds a formidable record in professional boxing. Not only is he undefeated; Joshua has won all of his 18 bouts by knockout.

Despite his impressive track record, the 2012 Olympic gold medallist’s class of opponent in his previous fights has been heavily scrutinised.

He secured the IBF heavyweight title with a brutal second round knockout of Charles Martin last April.

His last fight was in December, where he stopped Eric Molina in the third round. Joshua has not fought past the seventh round.

BOX-IBF-HEAVY-GBR-JOSHUA-MOLINA

Joshua is now solely focused on claiming the biggest victory of his career and has made his intentions clear as he prepares for the fight on 29 April.

"That's why I want to do certain things before I get into training camp because that will be my sole focus no matter the opportunities on the table outside of my training camp.

"This is my goal, this is it. This is the heavyweight championship."

Eddie Hearn eyes up Joshua's next move

With Joshua’s eyes set firmly on the Klitschko fight, it is promoter Eddie Hearn’s job to look at Joshua’s options beyond April 29.

Before Joshua begins his training camp, he will stage a press conference in America to further his popularity Stateside.

Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko Press Conference

Hearn said earlier this week: "Anything can happen, but I love the Deontay Wilder fight. The Americans are starting to go mad for Anthony Joshua.

"Wilder against Joshua can be built into a huge fight. Two undefeated, fast, big-punching heavyweights.

"But I think at the moment, the pure focus, because of the toughness of the fight, has to be Wladimir Klitschko.

"You come through and it's no turning back, it's big fights only."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Wladamir Klitschko
David Haye
Boxing

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again