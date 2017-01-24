Anthony Joshua knows his “credibility” will soar if he is to beat Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium.

Joshua, who turned professional in 2013, is under no illusions that the Ukrainian will be his toughest test yet.

The IBF champion currently holds an unbeaten record.

Article continues below

The fight against Klitschko, the second-longest reigning heavyweight title-holder ever, will put this record at risk.

A win over Klitschko will secure the Brit the vacant WBA “super title".

Article continues below

“I tried to play it down. I’m quite like that – “it’s only another fight,” Joshua told Sky Sports News HQ.

"But emotionally you will always change how you feel about something. I'm going into the stage, emotionally, where this is my defining fight.

"I've done what I had to do to become champion, which is great. But when we talk about defining fights, this is one that could change the perspective of my credibility within my industry.

“That's why this fight is important."

The 27-year-old holds a formidable record in professional boxing. Not only is he undefeated; Joshua has won all of his 18 bouts by knockout.

Despite his impressive track record, the 2012 Olympic gold medallist’s class of opponent in his previous fights has been heavily scrutinised.

He secured the IBF heavyweight title with a brutal second round knockout of Charles Martin last April.

His last fight was in December, where he stopped Eric Molina in the third round. Joshua has not fought past the seventh round.

Joshua is now solely focused on claiming the biggest victory of his career and has made his intentions clear as he prepares for the fight on 29 April.

"That's why I want to do certain things before I get into training camp because that will be my sole focus no matter the opportunities on the table outside of my training camp.

"This is my goal, this is it. This is the heavyweight championship."

Eddie Hearn eyes up Joshua's next move

With Joshua’s eyes set firmly on the Klitschko fight, it is promoter Eddie Hearn’s job to look at Joshua’s options beyond April 29.

Before Joshua begins his training camp, he will stage a press conference in America to further his popularity Stateside.

Hearn said earlier this week: "Anything can happen, but I love the Deontay Wilder fight. The Americans are starting to go mad for Anthony Joshua.

"Wilder against Joshua can be built into a huge fight. Two undefeated, fast, big-punching heavyweights.

"But I think at the moment, the pure focus, because of the toughness of the fight, has to be Wladimir Klitschko.

"You come through and it's no turning back, it's big fights only."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms