Kevin Durant reacts to Dion Waiters' clutch game-winning shot

Dion Waiters matched his career-high on Monday night against the Golden State Warriors with a game-winning three-pointer that condemned the Western Conference's statistically best team to their seventh defeat of the campaign.

The former Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard, who joined the Miami Heat as a replacement for veteran All-Star Dwyane Wade, has come into his own of late with two career-high matching performances - the Heat have now won four straight games.

Waiters hit a clutch three over the outstretched arm of Klay Thompson and left the Warriors with less than a second on the clock to answer back and send the game to overtime. Stephen Curry air balled a heavily contested three at the buzzer and the Warriors were defeated.

Speaking after the game, Waiters' former teammate Kevin Durant, who led the Dubs in scoring with 27 points on 12-23 from the field, said it felt 'sh*ty' to get beat in such a situation.

Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat

"I don't even know why I'm saying this but if anyone hit a game winner against me it would be Dion Waiters," he said. "You got to tip your hat to him, he made big shots all night. He was aggressive, had his jumper going. He didn't hit the rim tonight, you know, it was straight in.

"A lot of his threes, that step-back three in the corner, that was a huge shot. He was great tonight."

