The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered a surprise defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans, who were without superstar Anthony Davis, on Monday night.

Despite LeBron James notching a triple-double and Kyrie Irving scoring 49 points at the Smoothie King Center, the defending champions suffered their 12th loss of the season and now find themselves with a worse record than the Western Conference's top three franchises.

At the summit of the east, things are not perfect for the Cavaliers. Five losses in seven leaves them just 2.5 games ahead of the Toronto Raptors and has highlighted some glaring deficiencies in their roster. Most notably their lack of depth at the point guard position.

After Matthew Dellavedova joined the Milwaukee Bucks and Mo Williams retired in the offseason, the Cavs have been left bare in arguably the most important position on the court in the modern game. When superstar guard Irving is on the bench, Tyronn Lue is left with rookie Kay Felder or journeyman DeAndre Liggins to operate at the one spot.

It is a situation James is unhappy with. He feels it is unfair on the pair - especially rookie Felder - to be expected to make such a big impact on a championship-calibre team.

“No disrespect to DeAndre and to Kay, you think we can rely on them to help us win a playoff game right now?” James asked. “And it’s no disrespect to them. But it’s like, it’s not fair to them.”

He compared it to Delly having to do this role during his rookie season, adding: “It would’ve been unfair to Delly to ask him his rookie year to play on a championship-level team. So that’s why you got guys in front of him that allows him to (grow).

"We telling Kay to be a backup point guard to a f------ superstar right now, instead of being a backup point guard to a guy that’s proven in the league. You know what I’m saying?”