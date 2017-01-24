MMA is a violent sport, so it shouldn't be surprising when fighters say violent things about their opponents.

Still, though, ahead of a UFC 209 matchup, Khabib Nurmagomedov made waves with some comments about what he'd do to Tony Ferguson.

Nurmagomedov didn't mince words when saying that he'd have no mercy for his March 4 lightweight title opponent.

After several delays leading up to the fight, Nurmagomedov said he doesn't consider Ferguson to be on the same level as other fighters he's faced, according to FOX Sports:

“If you watch when I fight dos Anjos, Michael Johnson, Darrel Horcher, these guys are my opponents but he’s a little bit different than other guys. I want to break his face because I want to teach him respect,” Nurmagomedov said about the fight with Ferguson. “When I fought with Michael Johnson, when I took his arm for the kimura, I can break it but I go very slowly, be careful because I don’t want to give him injury. Because I understand (the) fight was finished. I need only to go a little bit slowly and he tapped. “If Tony Ferguson gives me this arm, I’m going to break his arm like Frank Mir-(Antonio Rodrigo) Nogueira.”

Those comments are sure to fire up Ferguson, who has won nine fights in a row to reach the UFC 209 title fight.

Nurmagomedov said his style of fighting will put Ferguson at a disadvantage and his opponent needs to make sure he's ready for what's coming on March 4:

“He has to change something. Because he has to work takedown defense, he has to work to get up, he has to work to defend my ground and pound. He never had to do this — now he has to do this. Because if you don’t do this, I’m going to break his face, finish him maybe a kimura, break his arm so he has to stay ready.”

The winner of the fight will face Conor McGregor for the undisputed weight-class title, so the road won't get easier for either competitor.

Still, Nurmagomedov ensured that Ferguson will have a little extra motivation as he readies for the March 4 showdown.

