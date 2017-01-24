How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Mohamed Elneny, Thierry Henry.

Mohamed Elneny's quotes regarding Arsenal legend Thierry Henry seem ridiculous

There are few players more iconic to Arsenal fans than their record goalscorer, Thierry Henry.

The Frenchman scored 228 goals for the red half of north London during his career and was a pivotal figure behind the 2004 invincibles, as well as the double-winning side of 2002.

The fact that those triumphs are the last great victories the Gunners can recall only makes his legend grow stronger amongst the Emirates Stadium faithful.

The 39-year-old is certainly the measuring stick for any Arsenal legend in the making, and if Alexis Sanchez or Mesut Ozil do decide to extend their deals and stay at the club, they'll have to score the goals and win the silverware to match.

One man you wouldn't have thought to be chasing down legendary status with Arsenal is their combative midfielder Mohamed Elneny.

Any new addition can harbour ambitions of being regarded in the same light when their career is finished, but their afro-bearing man in the middle is not afraid to set himself some lofty goals.

"I want to be a legend at this club," Elneny told the Daily Mail.

"Like Thierry Henry. I mean, obviously not exactly like him. I have my own personality, my own character. I want to be different to anyone that’s gone before.

"But since I got here, I’ve always had that in mind. I wanted to become an Arsenal legend."

Arsenal's Thierry Henry (C) battles his

Considering he has one goal in 35 appearances since moving to Arsenal from Swiss giants FC Basel, he's right - he certainly won't exactly be like Henry.

More to the point, Elneny, 24, has only completed one full 90 minutes in the Premier League this term and is far from cemented in the lineup at the Emirates Stadium.

Although he is currently away on international duty with Egypt at the African Cup of Nations, the Gunners could really do with the industrious midfielder following Granit Xhaka's rash red card against Burnley - which will carry a four-game ban - and Santi Cazorla's ongoing Achilles injury.

There's no doubt he has a hell of a long way to go before reaching Henry's god-like status, but having just completed his first year in England, Gunners fans will certainly believe he can go from strength to strength.

