Juventus forgot all about their 2-1 defeat to Fiorentina last weekend by beating Lazio 2-0 on Sunday.

The victory saw them remain one point clear of Roma in second - and they also have a game in hand. First-half goals from Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain saw the Old Lady take the crucial three points as they go in search of their sixth consecutive Serie A title.

But, following the match, the Italian media decided that the biggest talking point wasn’t anything that happened during the 90 minutes. Instead, it was an incident that occurred following the final whistle that got everyone talking.

Article continues below

Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was seen hugging referee Paolo Tagliavento at full-time - something that, according to FourFourTwo, created plenty of controversy.

In fact, it caused such a stir in Italy that one outlet - Tuttosport - featured it on their front page on Tuesday.

Article continues below

Take a look at the moment below:

We’re certainly not of the opinion that anything untoward has occurred between Buffon and the ref. The 38-year-old - who turns 39 later this week - was surely just showing his respect to the official. After all, aren’t officials always demanding more respect from players?

And there’s someone else that agrees with us that the reaction from Buffon’s hug is a bit over the top.

Allegri on the incident

Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri has hit out at Italian media for their “stupidity” regarding Buffon’s moment of respect.

"This is stupidity. Don't make me use another word," said the 49-year-old, per FourFourTwo.

"In Italy, instead of talking about the great piece of skill from [Paulo] Dybala when he scored the goal, the finish from [Gonzalo] Higuain, or the shot from 40 yards that didn't go in from [Lorenzo] Insigne against AC Milan, you go looking for other things. It's never about what the players do on the pitch.

"We never just enjoy football for what happens on the pitch. It's always about wasting time looking for other things."

Well said, Allegri. On that note, we'll stop talking about it.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms