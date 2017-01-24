Just over 24 hours after being shown a red card for Arsenal against Burnley in the Premier League, Granit Xhaka was caught up in further controversy.

Indeed, the 24-year-old, who has been a liability for the Gunners for his reckless behaviour on the pitch this season, was accused of racially abusing a member of staff at Heathrow airport on Monday evening.

This has been reported by the Telegraph, who claim that the Switzerland international was seeing off a friend, who had hoped to get on a flight to Germany.

Xhaka's friend was, however, refused entry on to the flight following his late arrival for boarding at Heathrow Terminal 5.

The report goes on to claim that a stunned witness then heard Xhaka racially abusing a member of staff by saying 'f****** white b****' in German. Security and police were called and Xhaka was subsequently taken to a west London police station for questioning.

The Arsenal star has reportedly disputed the claim and rejected the notion that he racially abused a member of staff.

Police statement

A Metropolitan Police statement read: “Police were called at 19:29hrs on Monday, 23 January following an allegation that a member of staff had been racially abused at Heathrow Airport, Terminal Five.

“The allegation was made by a third party. Officers attended and spoke with a man in his 20s. He was not arrested. He voluntarily attended a west London police station where he was interviewed under caution.

“Enquires continue.”

Unhappy Wenger

It's fair to say that Gunners chief Arsene Wenger won't be happy with the latest controversial incident involving his summer signing. The report claims that Wenger will speak to the midfielder regarding the allegation in the near future.

Wenger, who watched his side overcome Burnley by two goals to one on Sunday, insisted that Xhaka has to learn to control his game.

Following proceedings in north London, Wenger stated: “He has to control his game and not punish the team with his lack of control and his tackling.

“We don’t encourage our midfielders to go down in tackles, we want them to stand up and not make these kind of fouls.”

