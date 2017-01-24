Super Bowl 51 is set and we have two weeks of buildup to look forward to as the hottest offense in the NFL faces off against the best defense at NRG Stadium on February 5.

While the Patriots will head into the game as three-point favourites, it's still an unknown as to how much better one team is than the other, with many predicting a close game that could swing on one key play or injury.

With it being so difficult to really match up these two teams, we thought we would take a look back to the last time New England and Atlanta faced off - all the way back in 2013. Here's how that game went down!

Cast your minds back to the 2013 NFL season. Eric Fisher and Luke Joeckel had just been selected 1 and 2 overall in the draft, while Peyton Manning had claimed his fifth and final MVP award after leading the Broncos high-powered offense.

Familiar Faces

It's week four and both teams have some familiar names among the ranks, with Tom Brady, LeGarrette Blount and Julian Edelman all on the field for the Patriots, while Matt Ryan and Julio Jones in the Falcons offense.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots walked into the Georgia Dome 3-0 after wins over the Jets, Bills and Buccaneers and left Atlanta with their unbeaten record still intact after a 30-23 win.

Brady was on fire all game long, finding his receivers perfectly as he finished the encounter with a stat line of 20 of 31 passes for 316 yards and two touchdowns, culminating in a truly top notch 119.8 rating.

Ryan tried to keep up with Brady as best he could, but quantity did not equal quality on the day as Matty Ice attempted 54 passes in the losing effort, ending the game with two touchdowns, an interception and over 400 yards.

Check out the highlights here....

It also includes some excellent Tony Gonzalez highlights that highlighted the big man still had it even in his later years.

