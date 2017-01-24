This week on Monday Night Raw, Sami Zayn booked his spot in the Royal Rumble when he won a qualification match for the event against Seth Rollins.

While he may have had a little bit of help to win the match, no one can deny the work and passion Zayn puts into wrestling and that this spot in the Rumble is well deserved, and it will see him wrestle alongside legends such as Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and The Undertaker.

Due to the fact there are so many big names in the Rumble this year, the odds of The Underdog from the Underground winning the whole thing are slim. As we all know, anything can happen in the WWE, so here's why Zayn should be the winner.

The Ultimate Underdog

First of all, you couldn't have a better superstar to do an underdog story with. Zayn has been complimented many times already by wrestling legends as being a performer that should be in the main event, and has always been a give-it-your-all wrestler that stops at nothing from competing.

He once competed against John Cena during one of his United States title open challenges with a shoulder injury he picked up before the match. Even after this injury, he would go on to wrestle Kevin Owens for the NXT championship at NXT TakeOver: Unstoppable a couple of weeks later before having surgery.

What better way to book this never-say-die attribute of Zayn than to have him as the number one entrant, running the gauntlet beating giants and legends to come out on top when all is said and done, matching the achievements of Chris Benoit and Rey Mysterio and becoming the third superstar to win the Rumble from the number one spot.

Booking Angles

Not only does his attitude make him a loveable guy that deserves a championship spot, but the booking angles are endless for him.

Anyone that is a fan of the former NXT champion knows of his rivalry with his former best friend Owens. K.O. is set to defend the Universal championship against Roman Reigns at the Rumble. There aren't many better storylines than having this feud between the former best buds culminate with a clash in the main event of WrestleMania.

However, if Reigns wins, then Zayn is still an option as his connection with the crowd could open the door for the WWE to explore a new rivalry in uncharted territory. With the Canadian being a fan favorite, a feud between him and The Big Dog could give the former Shield member a good angle to turn heel on further down the line.

Better yet, if the company wants to follow through with a brand switch for Zayn, then you couldn't really imagine a better match for him than against either John Cena or AJ Styles with the WWE title on the line.

Either match would be great to see, and perhaps they could make it a triple threat, but a title match against Cena would make things come full circle since his original first appearance on the main roster.

A Zayn rumble win would be an unexpected surprise that many fans would enjoy seeing, and it would kick things off strongly not only for WrestleMania season but for the main event status that the underdog deserves, truly living up to the meaning of the event. That anyone could walk out the show with a title shot.

