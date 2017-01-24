How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Memphis Depay.

Watch: Memphis Depay scores outrageous goal in Lyon training

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Things just didn't work out for Memphis Depay during his time as a Manchester United player.

After moving to Old Trafford for a reported fee of £25 million in 2015 and being installed as the bookies' favourite to win the PFA Young Player of the Year award, the Dutchman had an inconsistent start to life as a Red Devil.

He was given the iconic number seven shirt and scored a brace during the 3-1 victory over Club Brugge in a Champions League qualifier.

Article continues below

However, that's about as good as it got for Memphis and just 18 months on the flying winger has been sold to French heavyweights Lyon for an estimated initial fee of £16 million, potentially rising to £21.7 million.

Crucially, United hold a sell-on and buy-back clause in the deal and if the 22-year-old goes on to justify the potential that United first invested in, the club will either benefit financially or through his talents on the pitch.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Ridiculous betting stat shows how improbable Atlanta Falcons' Super Bowl run has been

Ridiculous betting stat shows how improbable Atlanta Falcons' Super Bowl run has been

Malcolm Butler's tweet about Julio Jones in 2012 is suddenly very meaningful

Malcolm Butler's tweet about Julio Jones in 2012 is suddenly very meaningful

The reason why Goldberg was bleeding on Monday Night RAW

The reason why Goldberg was bleeding on Monday Night RAW

Kurt Angle finally gives straight answer about wrestling in 2017 Royal Rumble

Kurt Angle finally gives straight answer about wrestling in 2017 Royal Rumble

Martin Odegaard's first proper Heerenveen match shows where his career's at

Martin Odegaard's first proper Heerenveen match shows where his career's at

What Ryan Mason said after surgery will make every fan smile

What Ryan Mason said after surgery will make every fan smile

Memphis gave an insight into the unpredictable but glorious talent he possesses during a Lyon training session today and the French club shared the genius with everyone on Twitter.

As you can see in the clip below, Clement Grenier rifles a shot into the goalkeeper's top right-hand corner as the Lyon team take part in a shooting drill.

Memphis is next in line, and after initially striking an effort down the 'keeper's throat, the delectable chip he produced with the rebound is inch perfect.

Just a thing of beauty.

Of course, Depay is capable of moments of magic like this and during his time with PSV Eindhoven, the Dutch international was known as a deadball specialist.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-STOKE

He never really got the chance to show his free-kick prowess at Man United, but now that he has a fresh start in France, the world may well get to see a creative player with the shackles off.

If he can reproduce the sort of magic in the clip above in Ligue 1, it won't be long until a revitalised Memphis will be able to showcase his skills at a club more in keeping with his potential, with all due respect to Lyon.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Paul Pogba
Wayne Rooney
Lyon
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again