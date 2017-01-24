Things just didn't work out for Memphis Depay during his time as a Manchester United player.

After moving to Old Trafford for a reported fee of £25 million in 2015 and being installed as the bookies' favourite to win the PFA Young Player of the Year award, the Dutchman had an inconsistent start to life as a Red Devil.

He was given the iconic number seven shirt and scored a brace during the 3-1 victory over Club Brugge in a Champions League qualifier.

However, that's about as good as it got for Memphis and just 18 months on the flying winger has been sold to French heavyweights Lyon for an estimated initial fee of £16 million, potentially rising to £21.7 million.

Crucially, United hold a sell-on and buy-back clause in the deal and if the 22-year-old goes on to justify the potential that United first invested in, the club will either benefit financially or through his talents on the pitch.

Memphis gave an insight into the unpredictable but glorious talent he possesses during a Lyon training session today and the French club shared the genius with everyone on Twitter.

As you can see in the clip below, Clement Grenier rifles a shot into the goalkeeper's top right-hand corner as the Lyon team take part in a shooting drill.

Memphis is next in line, and after initially striking an effort down the 'keeper's throat, the delectable chip he produced with the rebound is inch perfect.

Just a thing of beauty.

Of course, Depay is capable of moments of magic like this and during his time with PSV Eindhoven, the Dutch international was known as a deadball specialist.

He never really got the chance to show his free-kick prowess at Man United, but now that he has a fresh start in France, the world may well get to see a creative player with the shackles off.

If he can reproduce the sort of magic in the clip above in Ligue 1, it won't be long until a revitalised Memphis will be able to showcase his skills at a club more in keeping with his potential, with all due respect to Lyon.

