San Siro.

The reason you need to avoid playing at the San Siro on FIFA17

FIFA17 boasts more than 70 stadiums on the game, 50 of which are fully licensed.

It allows the game to feel even more realistic with fixtures often being played in the arena that it would be played in real life.

We encourage gamers to play in as many different stadiums as possible to enjoy the game in different backdrops with different atmospheres.

However, there is one stadia that needs to be seriously avoided.

The San Siro may be one of the most iconic stadiums in world football but, according to numerous gamers, there is a major problem with it on FIFA17.

Brought to our attention by Dream Team, a thread has been started on Reddit to complain that the home of Inter Milan and AC Milan is making gamers sick. No, seriously.

There is a belief that the camera is often zooming in and out randomly and that is causing many players to feel ill.

The gamer that created the sub-Reddit explained his problem: “I play on Co-op Camera as i like to see the whole field but after starting a game the camera was all over the place it was zooming in and out going left to right constantly, had to quit out the game as i felt sick.”

And he soon discovered that he wasn’t alone.

“Yup...that's the only stadium that has that issue..freakin hate coming up against san siro,” wrote another.

Another added: “Yep I use coop too and played someone using it last weekend, and on the near side it zooms in and on the far side is zoom out. It destroyed my soul.”

Real Madrid v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

“I felt sick the one time i played there, Me and my mate decided to break away from NUFC in coop seasons, and have a game as Inter. Longest game of my life,” added another.

So, how do you get around the issue?

Well, it seems you have to avoid playing on the Co-Op camera view as this angle is the biggest culprit.

Bare that in mind whenever you face anyone playing as a Milan club because we don’t want you throwing up all over your floor whilst trying to play FIFA17.

