Goldberg will be one of the biggest names featured in the Royal Rumble this weekend alongside The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar.

This year's event will be one of the most unpredictable Royal Rumble in recent history as the former WCW icon is one of the favorites to win alongside The Deadman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman.

It was the former Wyatt Family member that Goldberg has the most praise for during a recent interview with Fox Sports.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

When he was asked which superstar, besides himself, was the scariest entrant to face in the rumble, he said: "Oh, there’s no question it’s Brock Lesnar. Nobody holds a candle to Brock. Obviously Undertaker is a very close second, but I think those two guys are far and away above the other competition as far as scariness."

The Icon, however, wasn't done, as he also mentioned Strowman as not only being scary but a superstar with a big possible future ahead of him.

Article continues below

"You know, this Braun Strowman kid, he’s a little green but he’s got potential to be a one-man wrecking crew. He’s got to learn a couple things before he gets over on a guy like me."

It has been rumored for a long time that Strowman is the next big superstar which Vince McMahon wants to give a huge main event push for. It's why he has been booked over the past couple of months as a dominant force and why he is used alongside Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens in the main event segment on Raw.

Being one of the favorites to win the rumble, it has been speculated he could face Reigns at WrestleMania later this year for the Universal title, with a Royal Rumble win being the pathway to that match.

Many fans believe it's still too soon to give a main event push for the Monster Among Men as he doesn't have the wrestling experience compared to others on the main roster, but he has improved an awful lot over the past year since separating from The Wyatt Family.

This time next year, Strowman is bound to have, or least be in the process towards having his first title reign. In that period, there is hope that he will learn more moves to expand his wrestling skills, but we have seen in the past with superstars like Goldberg that you don't need much wrestling experience to have success in sports entertainment.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms