Ferguson Mourinho.

Alex Ferguson has highlighted one difference between him and Jose Mourinho

Manchester United must have known it was always going to be difficult to replace Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford, but they probably didn’t realise just how tough it was going to be.

After the Scot retired at the end of the title-winning 2012/13 campaign, United chiefs decided that the ‘Chosen One’ would be David Moyes. However, the former Everton boss didn’t even last a season and was sacked before United eventually finished seventh.

Louis van Gaal didn’t really improve things in the following two campaigns with the Dutchman leading United to a fourth and fifth placed finish in the league - although he did have an FA Cup triumph to show for it.

Now, though, there is hope a certain Jose Mourinho can bring the glory days back to the Theatre of Dreams.

But things didn’t exactly start well for the Portuguese manager and, despite picking up form in recent months, United are seventh - 14 points adrift of league leaders Chelsea.

Although the club are seemingly out of a title race, Ferguson has heaped praise on Mourinho’s first eight months in charge.

Ferguson on Mourinho's start

"I think he has done a great job,” he told the BBC. "You can see he has got to grips with the club.

"The team is playing really well and he has been very unlucky. He has had six 1-1 draws and in every game he has battered the opposition.

"If they hadn't had all these draws, they would be there challenging Chelsea. That is the unfortunate part but he is going to have to live with that."

Stoke City v Manchester United - Premier League

The one big difference

Despite many people drawing comparisons between the managerial styles of the Mourinho and Ferguson, the legendary boss has highlighted one major difference - the willingness to put faith in young players.

Ferguson allowed numerous players to graduate through the academy at United - including the Class of ’92 - and he believes that is something that sets him apart from Mourinho.

"I was a little bit different from Jose in the respect that I wanted to build the football club and wanted young players to be part of that,” Ferguson said.

"Nonetheless, the first team weren't doing great and you have to find solutions to correct that. I think Jose is finding solutions now.”

