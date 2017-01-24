How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Sir Alex Ferguson.

Alex Ferguson responds to claims Marcus Rashford can beat Wayne Rooney's goalscoring record

Wayne Rooney gave Manchester United fans a stern reminder of his status at the club when he scored a brilliant free kick against Stoke City on Saturday.

The curling strike took his goalscoring tally for the Red Devils to 250 and shattered the all-time goalscoring club record held by Sir Bobby Charlton since 1973.

But despite shattering the 35-year-old record, Rooney’s future is in as much doubt as ever since arriving at Old Trafford 13 years ago.

The England international has struggled to establish himself as a regular member of Jose Mourinho’s first-choice line-up, earning just eight Premier League starts this season.

With such intense competition for places at United, Rooney has been linked with big-money offers from China and America to see out the latter stages of his career.

His eventual departure will mark the end of an illustrious career at Old Trafford, which has so far seen him win five Premier League titles, a Champions League medal and an FA Cup.

However, irrespective of how much more he contributes to United, some are convinced his all-time goalscoring record will never be broken.

Sir Alex Ferguson – who signed Rooney from Everton for roughly £30 million in August 2004 – believes the nature of modern football means even a club of United’s calibre will struggle to keep players for more than a decade.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-BOURNEMOUTH

“…In the modern day, you see it happening less and less that players stay for that length of time,” the 75-year-old said, as per the Daily Mail.

“For instance, Jose (Mourinho) mentioned young Marcus Rashford and he's got to score more than 20 goals a season for the next 10 years or so and that is difficult in itself.

“You hope it lasts and he stays here more than 10 years but there are fewer players doing that now.”

Rashford is expected to lead the United line for several years to come – an enormous burden for a player who has only one-and-a-half seasons of senior football under his belt.

There’s little doubt the 19-year-old is an exciting prospect – but how long he chooses to offer his talents to the Red Devils is a separate matter.

Topics:
UEFA Champions League
Football
Marcus Rashford
Premier League
Paul Pogba
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

